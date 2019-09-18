शहर चुनें

पुनर्वास विवि में इंटरव्यू स्थगित

Lucknow Bureau Updated Wed, 18 Sep 2019 01:36 AM IST
डॉ. शकुंतला मिश्रा राष्ट्रीय पुनर्वास विश्वविद्यालय में विशेष शिक्षा संकाय के गैर शैक्षिक पदों पर 17 सितंबर को प्रस्तावित वाक-इन इंटरव्यू अपरिहार्य कारणों से स्थगित कर दिया गया। अब यह इंटरव्यू 20 सितंबर को सुबह 10 बजे से आयोजित किया जाएगा। इसी क्रम में विवि के अभियांत्रिकी एवं प्रौद्योगिकी संस्थान के 18 सितंबर को प्रस्तावित वाक-इन इंटरव्यू अपरिहार्य कारणों से स्थगित कर अब 21 सितंबर को सुबह 10 बजे से आयोजित किया जाएगा।
interview shakuntla mishra university
उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार
Lucknow

यूपी: आधा दर्जन पुलिस उपाधीक्षकों के कार्यक्षेत्र में बदलाव

डीजीपी मुख्यालय ने मंगलवार को आधा दर्जन पुलिस उपाधीक्षकों के कार्यक्षेत्र में बदलाव कर दिया। ओम प्रकाश आर्या को रामपुर से सीबीसीआईडी लखनऊ और ब्रह्मपाल सिंह को सीबीसीआईडी लखनऊ से रामपुर भेज दिया गया है।

18 सितंबर 2019

हत्या के बाद जमा भीड़
Lucknow

लखनऊ : जानकीपुरम में युवक की हत्या, पत्नी व उसके प्रेमी पर परिवार ने लगाया आरोप

17 सितंबर 2019

यूपी पुलिस
Lucknow

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुए दरोगा के फिल्मी डायलॉग, एसएसपी ने मांगा स्पष्टीकरण

17 सितंबर 2019

earn 36 lakh rupees through roof of pradhanmantri awas yojana
Lucknow

प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना की छतों से होगी 36 लाख की कमाई

18 सितंबर 2019

राजनाथ सिंह
Lucknow

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह को हाईकोर्ट का नोटिस, चुनाव याचिका पर कोर्ट ने दिए निर्देश

17 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

कांजी हाउसों के पुनर्निर्माण व पशु संरक्षण के लिए 25 पंचायतों को 36.56 करोड़ जारी

17 सितंबर 2019

armed shops will close which are without license
Lucknow

बिना लाइसेंस वाली शस्त्र दुकानों पर पड़ेगा ताला

18 सितंबर 2019

report of ventilater of sgpgi
Lucknow

एसजीपीजीआई के वेंटिलेटर्स की रिपोर्ट दें अफसर

18 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रभान जी की खबर के साथ फोटो इमरान लोहिया इंस्टीट्यूट में पर्चा काउंटर पर एमबीबीएस छात्रों ने ?
Lucknow

लोहिया संस्थान में बवाल, भिड़े कर्मचारी और छात्र

18 सितंबर 2019

up government
Lucknow

उपचुनाव के एलान से पहले 70 से अधिक पीसीएस अफसरों के तबादले

16 सितंबर 2019

