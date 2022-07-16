Lucknow: चारबाग रेलवे स्टेशन पर खुले में नमाज पढ़ने का वीडियो वायरल, हिंदू महासभा की मांग- सख्त कार्रवाई हो

लखनऊ के लुलु मॉल में नमाज पढ़ने का वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद प्रदेश में खुले स्थानों पर नमाज पढ़ने पर शुरू हुआ विवाद थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। अब चारबाग रेलवे स्टेशन पर नमाज पढ़ने का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है जिस पर आपत्ति जताते हुए हिंदू महासभा ने मामले में कड़ी कार्रवाई की मांग की है।
UP | CM Yogi has denied permission for any public namaaz. Thus we submitted a memorandum asking them to take action against the person doing namaaz on railway station. Such activities should not be permitted: Shishir Chaturvedi, National Spokesperson Hindu Mahasabha pic.twitter.com/KRHS5jkWA0— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 16, 2022
Lucknow, UP | Memorandum submitted by Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha against man who offered namaz at Charbagh station after video goes viral— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 16, 2022
All accusations to be looked into. CCTV footage to be checked. Action to be taken as per law: Sanjeev Sinha, CO GRP, Charbagh pic.twitter.com/uhs4Vdws4c
