शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Gun house sealed for not paying house tax.

हाउस टैक्स बकाए पर गन हाउस सहित कई दुकानें सील, अन्य बकाएदारों को भी दिया गया नोटिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 27 Nov 2019 02:36 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
बकाया हाउस टैक्स का भुगतान न करने पर नगर निगम की टीम ने लाटूश रोड पर जोगिंदर पाल सिंह, कमलजीत एस सरना और कैलाश टावर में अधिकारी गन हाउस को सील कर दिया।
विज्ञापन
यह सब एक लाख रुपये से अधिक के बकाएदार हैं। वहीं सआदतगंज और गढ़ीपीर खां में तीन दुकानें सील की गईं। इस दौरान टीम को विरोध भी सामना करना पड़ा।

नगर निगम की टीम ने इसके साथ ही अन्य बकाएदारों को भी नोटिस भेजा है।
Safalta Class से Crack करें SSC-2019 सिर्फ 2999 रु. में, नए बैच 2 दिसम्बर से शुरू
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
Lucknow

रिवर फ्रंट शो में लखनऊवासी उठा सकेंगे वाटर स्कूटर का लुत्फ, सेना के टैंक देंगे राइडिंग का मजा

27 नवंबर 2019

कांग्रेस विधायक अदिति सिंह
Lucknow

कांग्रेस ने अदिति सिंह की सदस्यता समाप्त करने के लिए विधानसभा अध्यक्ष को दिया नोटिस

27 नवंबर 2019

बाल मेला।
Lucknow

मौज-मस्ती, धमाचौकड़ी करने के लिए 'अमर उजाला' के बाल मेला में शामिल हुए बच्चे

27 नवंबर 2019

महिलाएं हो जाएं सावधान, सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से हो सकती है कई गंभीर बीमारियां
NIINE

महिलाएं हो जाएं सावधान, सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से हो सकती है कई गंभीर बीमारियां
एओर्टिक वॉल्व रिप्लेसमेंट सर्जरी
Lucknow

मरीज करता रहा बातें और डॉक्टर ने बदल दिए दिल के वॉल्व, पहली बार हुई ये सर्जरी

27 नवंबर 2019

शरद पवार
India News

पवार ने दिखाई पावर, अमित शाह के नहले पर यूं मारा दहला 

26 नवंबर 2019

Amruta Fadnavis
India News

फडणवीस की पत्नी का शायराना अंदाज, 'पलट के आऊंगी शाखों पे खुशबुएं लेकर...'

26 नवंबर 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
house tax nagar nigam gun house nagar nigam lucknow
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

शरद पवार और उद्धव ठाकरे
India News

Live: उद्धव के साथ दो डिप्टी सीएम और 15 मंत्री ले सकते हैं शपथ, पवार के घर बैठक

27 नवंबर 2019

ghaziabad laptop in sleep mode catch fire spread in flat engineer save life standing between pillars
Delhi NCR

लैपटॉप में ब्लास्ट से फ्लैट बना आग का गोला, लपटों से घिरा इंजीनियर तो खुली नींद, फिर यूं बचाई जान

27 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अनुज
Other Sports

फौलादी जिस्म का मालिक है भारतीय सेना का यह जवान, विदेश में जीता बॉडी बिल्डिंग में गोल्ड

27 नवंबर 2019

संजय राउत
India News

अजित पवार को ठीक स्थान मिलेगा, वो बहुत बड़ा काम करके आए हैं: संजय राउत

27 नवंबर 2019

Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos
World

706 करोड़ दान करके भी ट्रोल हो गए बेजोस, हर 24वें सेकंड में कमाते हैं 43 लाख रुपये

27 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
संजू सैमसन
Cricket News

संजू सैमसन के लिए खुशखबरी, पहले किए गए थे टीम से बाहर, अब धवन की चोट ने बदली किस्मत

27 नवंबर 2019

अजित पवार के गले मिलतीं सुप्रिया सुले
India News

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा सत्र: अजित पवार से गले मिलीं सुप्रिया सुले, कहा- दादा बधाई

27 नवंबर 2019

NDA
India News

एनडीए ने 11 महीनों में चार बड़े राज्यों में गंवाई सत्ता, दो छोटे राज्यों में बनाई सरकार

27 नवंबर 2019

भगत सिंह कोश्यारी
India News

कोश्यारी के तबादले की तैयारी, कलराज बन सकते हैं महाराष्ट्र के राज्यपाल

27 नवंबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस और अजित पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के निर्देश और तकनीकी चूक ने भी लिखी फडणवीस सरकार की विदाई की पटकथा

27 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

आज जारी हो सकती है बेसिक शिक्षा की तबादला नीति, दिसंबर में लिए जाएंगे ऑनलाइन आवेदन

लखनऊ बेसिक शिक्षा परिषद के स्कूलों में कार्यरत शिक्षकों की नई तबादला नीति बुधवार को यानी आज जारी हो सकती है। मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने प्रस्तावित तबादला नीति को मंजूरी दे दी है।

27 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Abdul Razzaq Khan,Sunni Waqf Board
Lucknow

अयोध्या फैसला: पुनर्विचार याचिका दायर नहीं करेगा सुन्नी वक्फ बोर्ड, AIMPLB बोला- हमारा ड्राफ्ट तैयार

26 नवंबर 2019

सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

संविधान दिवस पर संविधान मानने वालों की जीत हुई और नकारने वालों की हार: अखिलेश यादव

26 नवंबर 2019

बाबरी मस्जिद के पक्षकार रहे इकबाल अंसारी
Lucknow

इकबाल अंसारी ने सुन्नी वक्फ बोर्ड के फैसले का किया स्वागत, कहा- अमन व चैन जरूरी

26 नवंबर 2019

विशेष सत्र
Lucknow

यूपीः सरकारी खजाने से मंत्रियों का टैक्स भरने की व्यवस्था खत्म करने का अध्यादेश पेश

27 नवंबर 2019

शिया वक्फ बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष वसीम रिजवी
Lucknow

अगर सुन्नी वक्फ बोर्ड जमीन नहीं लेता तो हमें दे, हम वहां श्रीराम के नाम का अस्पताल बनवाएंगे: वसीम रिजवी

25 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

यूपीः प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी पर बयानबाजी के चलते 10 नेताओं पर गिरी गाज, 6 साल के लिए निष्कासित

24 नवंबर 2019

UP ATS
Lucknow

यूपी एटीएस को मिली कामयाबी, लॉटरी फ्रॉड की रकम पाक भेजने वाले दो गिरफ्तार

26 नवंबर 2019

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Lucknow

आंबेडकर का नाम जपना ही काफी नहीं बल्कि संविधान की मंशा से करना होगा काम: मायावती

26 नवंबर 2019

शपथ दिलाते विधानसभा अध्यक्ष हृदय नारयण दीक्षित।
Lucknow

सपा के नवनिर्वाचित विधायकों को विधानसभा अध्यक्ष ने दिलाई शपथ

25 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

IRCTC दे रहा हर महीने 80,000 रुपये कमाने का मौका, जानिए कैसे

भारतीय रेलवे आपको हर महीने 80,000 रुपये कमाने का मौका दे रहा है। अब आप IRCTC टिकट बुकिंग एजेंट बनकर मोटी कमाई कर सकते है।

27 नवंबर 2019

एफएसएसएआई 2:11

दिल्ली में पानी के बाद अब खाद्य पदार्थों के सैंपल फेल, जांच के बाद हुई पुष्टि

27 नवंबर 2019

संजय राउत 1:10

शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत का बयान, हमारा सूर्ययान मंत्रालय की छठी मंजिल पर सुरक्षित उतरा

27 नवंबर 2019

कार्टोसेट 3 2:10

श्रीहरिकोटा से सफलतापूर्वक लॉन्च हुआ कार्टोसेट-3, दुश्मन पर रखेगा पैनी नजर

27 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 1:20

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा का विशेष सत्र, विधायकों ने ली पद और गोपनीयता की शपथ

27 नवंबर 2019

Related

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

जाली नोटों की तस्करी कर रही महिला समेत तीन आरोपी धरे गए, लखनऊ से एटीएस ने किया गिरफ्तार

26 नवंबर 2019

यूपी डीजीपी ओपी सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

होमगार्ड वेतन घोटाले की फाइलों में आग लगाने वाला प्लाटून कमांडर गिरफ्तार, डीजीपी ने दिया बयान

26 नवंबर 2019

सुअर के हमले में घायल हुआ ग्रामीण।
Lucknow

अंबेडकरनगर में जंगली सूअर के हमले में आठ ग्रामीण घायल, काबू पाने में नाकाम रहने पर गोली मारी

26 नवंबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

महीने के दूसरे शनिवार को बंद रहेंगे सभी कोषागार, कर्मचारियों को नहीं मिलेगा 15 दिन का मानदेय

25 नवंबर 2019

खाई में गिरी बस।
Barabanki

बाराबंकी: तेज रफ्तार कार को बचाने में खाई में पलटी डबल डेकर बस, मची चीख-पुकार, कई जख्मी

25 नवंबर 2019

demo pic
Lucknow

200 रुपये रिश्वत मांगने पर दरोगा और दीवान निलंबित, इंस्पेक्टर लाइन हाजिर

25 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited