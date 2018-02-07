अपना शहर चुनें

बोर्ड परीक्षा देने पहुंची छात्रा अचानक हुई बेहोश, अस्पताल पहुंचने से पहले तोड़ दिया दम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 02:16 PM IST
girl died at examination center
ममता की मौत से गमगीन परिवारीजन। - फोटो : amar ujala
अमेठी जिले के रामजानकी बालिका इंटर कॉलेज सेमरौता में बुधवार को हाईस्कूल की एक परीक्षार्थी की संदिग्ध हालात में मौत होने से हड़कंप मच गया। घरवालों के अनुसार वह बीमार थी और उसका इलाज चल रहा था। पुलिस ने शव का पंचनामा कर परिवारीजन को सौंप दिया है।

शिवरतनगंज थाना क्षेत्र के तिवारीपुर गांव निवासी ओमप्रकाश यादव की पुत्री ममता, रामजानकी बालिका इंटर कॉलेज सेमरौता में हाईस्कूल की छात्रा थी। यही इंटर कॉलेज उसका बोर्ड परीक्षा केंद्र भी था।

केंद्र व्यवस्थापक कनकलता श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि बुधवार की सुबह ममता जब सीढ़ियां चढ़कर परीक्षा कक्ष में प्रवेश करने लगी तभी बेहोश होकर गिर पड़ी। इससे केंद्र पर हड़कंप मच गया। व्यवस्थापक समेत अन्य स्टाफ ने उसे तत्काल सीएचसी पहुंचाया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने ममता को मृत घोषित कर दिया।

सूचना पर ममता के परिवारीजन और एसओ संतोष सिंह भी टीम के साथ अस्पताल पहुंचे। एसओ संतोष सिंह ने शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराने और मामले की छानबीन की बात कही लेकिन ओमप्रकाश ने मना कर दिया। इसके बाद पुलिस ने पंचनामा कर शव घरवालों को सौंप दिया।

ओमप्रकाश यादव ने बताया कि 15 दिन पहले भी ममता को चक्कर आया था। उसके बाद से उसका इलाज चल रहा था। ओमप्रकाश ने बताया कि मंगलवार को भी बेटी को डॉक्टर को दिखाया था लेकिन बीमारी का पता नहीं चल सका। ममता का शव जब घर पहुंचा तो कोहराम मच गया। मां रो-रोकर कह रही थी कि क्या पता था कि चक्कर आने से बेटी की मौत हो जाएगी।
up board 2018 lucknow news uttar pradesh news

