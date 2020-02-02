शहर चुनें

आईएएस मुकुल सिंहल के घर सिलेंडर ब्लास्ट, एक कर्मचारी झुलसा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 02 Feb 2020 03:48 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
राजधानी लखनऊ में आईएएस मुकुल सिंहल के सरकारी आवास पर गैस सिलेंडर फट गया।
हादसे में एक कर्मचारी झुलस गया।
cylinder blast ias mukul singhal
