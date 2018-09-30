शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विवेक हत्याकांड पर बोले अखिलेश यादव- भाजपा से और क्या उम्मीद करें, इनके राज में कई फर्जी एनकाउंटर

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 30 Sep 2018 09:01 AM IST
अखिलेश यादव व योगी आदित्यनाथ
अखिलेश यादव व योगी आदित्यनाथ - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
एपल के एरिया सेल्स मैनेजर विवेक तिवारी की पुलिस द्वारा गोली मारकर हत्या किए जाने के बाद अब पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव ने भाजपा पर हमला बोला है। उन्होंने कहा कि ये बहुत ही दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना है। लेकिन, भाजपा सरकार से और उम्मीद ही क्या की जा सकती है। यूपी में इनकी सरकार के दौरान कई फर्जी मुठभेड़ भी हुई हैं। 
मालूम हो कि इससे पहले शनिवार को कांग्रेस के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष राज बब्बर ने भी योगी सरकार को घेरा था। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा था कि मुख्यमंत्री को शर्म आनी चाहिए। लखनऊ में एक आम शहरी का एनकाउंटर कर दिया गया। मुख्यमंत्री ने पुलिस की वर्दी में गुंडों की फौज पाल रखी है। 

बब्बर ने कहा कि देश के गृहमंत्री के चुनाव क्षेत्र में भी आम आदमी सुरक्षित नहीं है। प्रवचनकर्ता प्रधानमंत्री विवेक तिवारी के परिवार को क्या जवाब देंगे ?

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
विवेक के परिजन को दिलासा देते मंत्री बृजेश पाठक और आशुतोष टंडन।
Lucknow

विवेक तिवारी का हुआ अंतिम संस्कार, कैबिनेट मंत्री बृजेश पाठक व आशुतोष टंडन ने परिवार को दिया दिलासा

लखनऊ पुलिस की गोली का शिकार हुए एपल के सेल्स मैनेजर विवेक का अंतिम संस्कार बैकुंठधाम में किया जा रहा है। अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल होने के लिए प्रदेश के कानून मंत्री बृजेश पाठक एवं प्राविधिक शिक्षा मंत्री आशुतोष टंडन भी पहुंचे हैं।

30 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
murderer of vivek tiwari blame police caption in press conference
Lucknow

विवेक हत्याकांड के आरोपी पुलिस कांस्टेबल की दलील, नहीं दर्ज हो रही मेरी एफआईआर

29 सितंबर 2018

लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल अभय कृष्ण
Lucknow

लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल अभय कृष्ण मध्य कमान लखनऊ के नए सेनाध्यक्ष, कल संभालेंगे कार्यभार

30 सितंबर 2018

विवेक तिवारी
Lucknow

विवेक हत्याकांड में अब तक के घटनाक्रम की दस बड़ी खबरें पढ़ें यहां...

29 सितंबर 2018

आशुतोष टंडन
Lucknow

विवेक हत्याकांड: पीड़ित परिवार को मुआवजा व पत्नी को नौकरी का आश्वासन

29 सितंबर 2018

CM yogi scolded DGP in vivek murder case, Special invetigation team formed
Lucknow

विवेक हत्याकांड के खुलासे के लिए एसआईटी गठित, सीएम योगी- जरूरत पड़ी तो कराएंगे सीबीआई जांच

29 सितंबर 2018

आरोपी पुलिसकर्मी प्रशांत चौधरी व उसकी पत्नी
Lucknow

मंत्री-डीजीपी बोले-सिपाही को जेल भेज दिया, पर, वह एफआईआर कराने थाना पहुंच गया

30 सितंबर 2018

योगी आदित्यनाथ एवं राज बब्बर
Lucknow

विवेक हत्याकांड पर घिरी योगी सरकार, राज बब्बर बोले- मुख्यमंत्री ने वर्दी में गुंडों की फौज पाल रखी है

29 सितंबर 2018

demo pic
Lucknow

1000 करोड़ के टर्नओवर पर 200 करोड़ की टैक्स चोरी, ऐसे हुआ खुलासा

29 सितंबर 2018

BJP announced the names of 7 district presidents
Lucknow

यूपी : भाजपा के 7 जिलाध्यक्ष घोषित, पिछड़े वर्ग को मिली तवज्जो

28 सितंबर 2018

विवेक तिवारी की मौत के मामले योगी सरकार के मंत्री के विवादित बोल

एक तरफ जहां विवेक तिवारी नाम के शख्स की हत्या के मामले में यूपी पुलिस घिरती दी जा रही हैं वहीं यूपी सरकार के मंत्री धर्मपाल सिंह ने विवादित बयान दिया है। धर्मपाल सिंह ने कहा कि 'गोली उन्हीं को लग रही है, जो वास्तव में अपराधी हैं।'

29 सितंबर 2018

यूपी डीजीपी 1:24

सीएम योगी की फटकार के बाद DGP ने लिया ये एक्शन

29 सितंबर 2018

LUCKNOW SSP 2:04

लखनऊ गोलीकांड : देखिए घटना पर एसएसपी ने क्या कहा

29 सितंबर 2018

SANA AUDIO LUCKNOW 0:43

लखनऊ गोलीकांड : मृतक विवेक की महिला दोस्त का ऑडियो वायरल

29 सितंबर 2018

LUCKNOW VIVEK APPLE 1:25

लखनऊ गोलीकांड : विवेक की पत्नी ने उठाए सवाल, कहा, सीएम घर आकर दें जवाब

29 सितंबर 2018

