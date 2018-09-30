Unfortunate, can't imagine such an incident, but what else will you expect from BJP Govt in UP, there have been numerous fake encounters under this Govt: Akhilesh Yadav on #VivekTiwari case pic.twitter.com/RxipOvciee— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 30, 2018
लखनऊ पुलिस की गोली का शिकार हुए एपल के सेल्स मैनेजर विवेक का अंतिम संस्कार बैकुंठधाम में किया जा रहा है। अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल होने के लिए प्रदेश के कानून मंत्री बृजेश पाठक एवं प्राविधिक शिक्षा मंत्री आशुतोष टंडन भी पहुंचे हैं।
30 सितंबर 2018