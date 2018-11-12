शहर चुनें

बलरामपुर अस्पताल की इमरर्जेंसी में बवाल के दौरान फायरिंग, चार गिरफ्तार, दहशत में डॉक्टर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Mon, 12 Nov 2018 12:49 PM IST
अस्पताल में हंगामा
अस्पताल में हंगामा - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
लखनऊ के बलरामपुर अस्पताल की इमर्जेंसी में बवाल के बाद एक पक्ष ने फायरिंग कर दी, जिससे हंगामा मच गया।
फायरिंग होने से अस्पताल के मरीज व डॉक्टर दहशत में आ गए। रविवार देर रात हुए इस हादसे में पुलिस ने चार को गिरफ्तार किया है और उनसे पूछताछ की जा रही है।

बताया जा रहा है कि महानगर के एक अस्पताल में दोनों पक्ष के मरीजों का इलाज हो रहा था। जिसके बाद ड्रेसिंग के लिए उन्हें बलरामपुर अस्पताल भेजा गया था।

जांच में अस्पताल की इमरर्जेंसी से कट्टा बरामद हुआ है।

डेमो
Lucknow

ड्यूटी से गोल सिपाही हमीरपुर में करा रहा था मुशायरा, निलंबित

लखनऊ के बाजार खाला क्षेत्र में राजकीय प्रेस की सुरक्षा में तैनात गारद के औचक निरीक्षण में मुख्य आरक्षी अंबिका प्रसाद, आरक्षी निजामुद्दीन और धर्मेंद्र कुमार विश्वकर्मा ड्यूटी से नदारद मिले।

12 नवंबर 2018

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ व ओमप्रकाश राजभर।
Lucknow

राजभर के बयानों पर योगी ने चुप्पी तोड़ी, कहा- उनके बारे में बोलना उनका महत्व बढ़ाने जैसा

11 नवंबर 2018

अपने पिता होमगार्ड दुर्गेशचंद्र मिश्रा के साथ शिवम मिश्रा।
Lucknow

होमगार्ड के बेटे ने पहले ही प्रयास में पास की आईईएस की परीक्षा, पिता एसएसपी आवास पर हैं तैनात

11 नवंबर 2018

सपा नेता रामगोविंद चौधरी
Lucknow

मध्य प्रदेश में चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान रामगोविंद चौधरी को हार्टअटैक, मेदांता रेफर

11 नवंबर 2018

शिवपाल सिंह यादव
Lucknow

धीरे-धीरे बढ़ रहा शिवपाल यादव का कारवां, पूर्व आईपीएस प्रगतिशील समाजवादी पार्टी में हुए शामिल

11 नवंबर 2018

बहराइच से भाजपा सांसद सावित्री बाई फुले
Lucknow

अयोध्या में राम नहीं बुद्ध की प्रतिमा की जाए स्थापित : बीजेपी सांसद सावित्री बाई फुले

10 नवंबर 2018

नवाज अहमद
Lucknow

गोंडा के इंजीनियर की इजिप्ट के आसवान में मौत, बिस्तर पर मृत पाया गया

11 नवंबर 2018

ओम प्रकाश राजभर
Lucknow

शहरों का नाम बदलने से पहले अपने मुस्लिम नेताओं का नाम बदले सरकार : राजभर

10 नवंबर 2018

उपमुख्यमंत्री डॉ. दिनेश शर्मा।
Lucknow

कुंभ के प्रमुख स्नान के दिन यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा नहीं: उप मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. दिनेश शर्मा

12 नवंबर 2018

एसएसपी कलानिधि नैथानी
Lucknow

एसएसपी ने किया अचानक मलिहाबाद थाने का दौरा, एक एसआई लाइन हाजिर

11 नवंबर 2018

योगी आदित्यनाथ ने इन्हें बताया राम मंदिर के निर्माण में सबसे बड़ी बाधा

उत्तर प्रदेश के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने अयोध्या में राम मंदिर को लेकर बड़ा बयान दिया है। योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा कि कांग्रेस राम मंदिर के निर्माण में सबसे बड़ी बाधा है।

10 नवंबर 2018

यूपी न्यूज 1:27

मायावती पर पूर्व बीएसपी नेता मुकुल उपाध्याय ने लगाए गंभीर आरोप

9 नवंबर 2018

यूपी न्यूज 1:12

अपनी बेगम की याद में ताजमहल बनवाने वाले ‘शाहजहां’ का सड़क हादसे में हुआ निधन

9 नवंबर 2018

आग 0:56

मोमबत्ती के कारखाने में घुसा जलता हुआ ‘रॉकेट’, भड़क उठी भयंकर आग

8 नवंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 1:11

फैजाबाद का नाम बदलने से हो रही आलोचना पर बोले सीएम योगी

7 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Lucknow

यूपी: बीच रोड पर इंजीनियरिंग की छात्रा को दरोगा ने जड़ा थप्पड़, दोनों में हुई हाथापाई

10 नवंबर 2018

anganbadi activists can get increased mandeya before loksabha election.
Lucknow

लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले चार लाख आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकत्रियों को सौगात दे सकती है भाजपा

10 नवंबर 2018

सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

भाजपा सरकार ने युवाओं को रोजी-रोटी से वंचित किया: अखिलेश से मिला वकीलों का प्रतिनिधिमंडल

10 नवंबर 2018

आईपीएस राजेश साहनी (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

एटीएस के दिवंगत अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक राजेश साहनी की पत्नी को मिला ओएसडी पद

10 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

खेत पर गई महिला को जिंदा चबा गया बाघ, क्षत-विक्षत शव मिला

9 नवंबर 2018

