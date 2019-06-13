शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh › Lucknow › fire in lokbhawan in Lucknow.

लोकभवन में लगी आग से मचा हड़कंप, अफसर व कर्मचारी सीढ़ियों से उतरकर भागे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Thu, 13 Jun 2019 04:47 PM IST
fire in lokbhawan in Lucknow.
- फोटो : amar ujala
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के कार्यालय लोकभवन में आज दोपहर आग लगने से हड़कंप मच गया। मौके पर दमकलकर्मी मौजूद हैं।
बताया जा रहा है कि आग शार्ट सर्किट से लगी।

आग लगने की जानकारी मिलते ही अफसर व कर्मचारी सीढ़ियों से नीचे उतरकर भागे।

एसएसपी कलानिधि नैथानी ने बताया कि बिल्डिंग में एक जगह आग लगने से धुंआ भर गया। इमारत की बिजली काट दी गई है और लोगों को बाहर निकाल लिया गया है।

fire in lokbhawan lokbhawan yogi adityanath
