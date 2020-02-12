शहर चुनें

सीतापुरः चीनी मिल में स्लैब गिरने से आठ मजदूर घायल

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, सीतापुर Updated Wed, 12 Feb 2020 12:28 PM IST
घायल को अस्पताल ले जाते हुए
घायल को अस्पताल ले जाते हुए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीतापुर के थाना क्षेत्र सकरन के ग्राम कडबड़ा में बुधवार सुबह चीनी मिल में स्लैब गिरने से 8 मजदूर घायल हो गए। जानकारी के मुताबिक सीतापुर के थाना क्षेत्र सकरन के ग्राम कडबड़ा में बुधवार को चीनी मिल में मजदूर काम कर रहे थे। इसी बीच स्लैब के गिर जाने से छत के ऊपर काम कर रहे 8 मजदूर गंभीर रुप से घायल हो गए।
घायलों को लहरपुर अस्पताल लाया गया। वहीं एक मजदूर को जिला अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया गया है।
