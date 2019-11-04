शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   dm announces holiday on November 5 and 7 due to Kosi-Panchkosi Parikrama in ayodhya

अयोध्याः डीएम ने दिया आदेश, 14 कोसी-पंचकोसी परिक्रमा के चलते 5 व 7 नवंबर को अवकाश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अयोध्या Updated Mon, 04 Nov 2019 02:38 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
अयोध्या में इस बार चौदहकोसी परिक्रमा व पंचकोसी परिक्रमा की छुट्टी 5 व 7 नवंबर को होगी। पहले यह अवकाश 6 व 8 नवबंर को होता था। जिलाधिकारी ने 6 व 8 नवंबर की छुट्टी निरस्त करते हुए इस बार 5 व 7 नवंबर को स्थानीय अवकाश घोषित किया है।
district magistrate of ayodhya holiday in ayodhya 14 kosi and panchkosi parikarama 2019
