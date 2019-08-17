मुख्यमंत्री योगी से मदद मांगने पहुंचा भारत का 'सबसे बड़ा आदमी', जानें- क्या थी मुश्किल

Dharmendra, India's tallest man at 8'1 ft is seeking UP Govt's aid for a hip replacement surgery. Says,"I had come to meet CM but he wasn't available, I had written to him seeking aid. Surgery will cost around Rs 8 lakh, I've been asked to give an estimate&been assured of help." pic.twitter.com/vP5oWJBPrJ— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 17, 2019
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ और भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष स्वतंत्र देव शुक्रवार की शाम अचानक दिल्ली रवाना हो गए।
17 अगस्त 2019