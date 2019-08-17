शहर चुनें

Dharmendra asked help from chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

मुख्यमंत्री योगी से मदद मांगने पहुंचा भारत का 'सबसे बड़ा आदमी', जानें- क्या थी मुश्किल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sat, 17 Aug 2019 03:33 PM IST
Dharmendra asked help from chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
- फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ से मदद मांगने और अपनी समस्याएं बताने के लिए प्रदेश भर से लोग आते रहते हैं। शनिवार को धर्मेंद्र उनसे मदद मांगने उनके आवास पहुंचे।
धर्मेंद्र भारत के सबसे लंबे व्यक्ति हैं। उनकी लंबाई आठ फीट एक इंच है। वह हिप रिप्लेसमेंट सर्जरी में होने वाले खर्च में मदद मांगने के लिए मुख्यमंत्री आवास पहुंचे थे।

धर्मेंद्र ने कहा कि मेरी मुलाकात मुख्यमंत्री से नहीं हो सकी पर मुझसे इलाज में आने वाले खर्च का पूरा ब्यौरा मांगा गया और मदद का भरोसा दिलाया गया।
 
dharmendra yogi adityanath hip replacement surgery hip replacement surgery cost
