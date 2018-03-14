शहर चुनें

हमें बिल्कुल उम्मीद नहीं थी कि बसपा के वोट भी सपा के खाते में ऐसे जाएंगे : केशव मौर्य

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 14 Mar 2018 03:40 PM IST
गोरखपुर और फूलपुर में जबरदस्त वोटों से पीछे होने के बाद उत्तर प्रदेश के डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद मौर्य ने कहा है कि हमें बिल्कुल भी उम्मीद नहीं थी कि बसपा के वोट भी इस तरह से सपा के खाते में चले जाएंगे। 
उन्होंने कहा कि चुनाव के अंतिम परिणाम आने के बाद हम समीक्षा करेंगे । भविष्य में कांग्रेस, सपा और बसपा के साथ होने को लेकर भी हम प्लान तैयार करेंगे। साथ ही, हमारी पार्टी 2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव को जीतने के लिए रणनीति बनाएगी।

डिप्टी सीएम ने आगे कहा कि कम वोटों का असर पड़ा है। शहर से लेकर ग्रामीण इलाकों तक में भारी संख्या में लोगों ने वोट नहीं डाले, जिसका ये नतीजा हुआ है।
 
 

