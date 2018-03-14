We didn't expect that BSP's vote will be transferred to SP in such a manner. We will analyze after seeing the final results & prepare for a situation in future when BSP, SP & Congress can come together & also make our strategy for winning 2019 elections: KP Maurya, Deputy CM pic.twitter.com/XOLQrg7cG4— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018
बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती और विधानसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष रामगोविंद चौधरी ने एक-दूसरे से मुलाकात की। अपने गठबंधन की जीत की खुशी दोनों ही नेताओं के चेहरे पर साफ दिखी।
14 मार्च 2018