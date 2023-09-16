Lucknow: रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ बोले- सनातन पर विवाद दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण, यह पूरे विश्व को परिवार कहने का संदेश देता है

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
सनातन धर्म पर अलग-अलग दलों के नेताओं के विवादित बयान आने के बाद रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने लखनऊ में बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि सनातन धर्म को लेकर हो रहा विवाद दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। सनातन धर्म वसुधैव कुटुंबकम का संदेश देने वाला धर्म है। यह धर्म जाति, पंथ और मजहब से ऊपर उठकर संपूर्ण विश्व को अपना परिवार कहने वाला धर्म है। इसका न कोई आदि है न कोई अंत है। इस पर विवाद दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है।
#WATCH | Lucknow, UP: On 'Sanatana Dharma' row, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "It is very unfortunate...Santana Dharma has given the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', meaning the whole world is our family...Our mothers and sisters when they dough the flour and if an ant… pic.twitter.com/fdDCcb42GU
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 16, 2023
