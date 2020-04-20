शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh   Lucknow   Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh live updates in hindi new cases and lockdown status

Live

Coronavirus in UP: प्रदेश में दिखने लगा लॉकडाउन का असर, 1031 में से 12 सैंपल पॉजिटिव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Mon, 20 Apr 2020 08:56 AM IST
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh live updates in hindi new cases and lockdown status
उत्तर प्रदेश में कोरोना वायरस - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

उत्तर प्रदेश में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 1139 हो गई है। इसी के साथ संक्रमण 50 जिलों तक पहुंच गया है। हालांकि इसी बीच लखनऊ के केजीएमयू अस्पताल से राहत भरी खबर भी सामने आई है। रविवार को टेस्ट किए गए सैंपलों में बहुत कम संख्या में पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। माना जा रहा है कि प्रदेश भर में लागू लॉकडाउन और हॉटस्पॉट मॉडल का असर दिखने लगा है। यहां पढ़ें उत्तर प्रदेश में कोरोना वायरस से जुड़ा हर अपडेट-
लाइव अपडेट

08:54 AM, 20-Apr-2020

गौतमबुद्धनगर में लॉकडाउन के राहत नहीं

कोरोना वायरस के सबसे बड़े हॉटस्पॉट में से एक गौतमबुद्धनगर में फिलहाल लॉकडाउन से राहत के कोई संकेत नहीं हैं। डीएम सुहास एलवाई ने साफ बताया कि जिले में लॉकडाउन के नियमों का सख्ती से पालन किया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने जिले में रहने वालों से अपील की कि हम कोरोना के खिलाफ अपनी लड़ाई जारी रखेंगे। 
 
08:51 AM, 20-Apr-2020

यूपी: प्रदेश में दिखने लगा लॉकडाउन का असर, 1031 में से 12 सैंपल पॉजिटिव

केजीएमयू में 1031 सैंपलों में से 12 पॉजिटिव
लखनऊ स्थित किंग जॉर्ज मेडिकल यूनिवर्सिटी(केजीएमयू) में रविवार को 1031 सैंपलों की जांच की गई, जिनमें से केवल 12 में कोरोना संक्रमण की पुष्टि हुई है।
corona virus in up injured dr. sc aggarwal coronavirus coronavirus up coronavirus in up
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

कोरोना से जंग : यूपी में MSME विभाग की भूमिका बता रहे हैं प्रमुख सचिव नवनीत सहगल

कोरोना से जंग में यूपी सरकार के एसएसएमई विभाग की क्या है भूमिका। अमर उजाला पर देखिए विभाग के प्रमुख सचिव नवनीत सहगल का इंटरव्यू।

17 अप्रैल 2020

मुरादाबाद न्यूज 2:18

लॉकडाउन: मुरादाबाद में स्वास्थ्य टीम पर हुए पथराव में घायल हुए डॉक्टर ने सुनाई आपबीती

15 अप्रैल 2020

उत्तर प्रदेश 2:11

यूपी में अब 15 मिनट में होगी कोरोना संक्रमण की जांच, अगले हफ्ते तक मिल जाएगी रैपिड टेस्ट किट

15 अप्रैल 2020

यूपी पुलिस 1:34

यूपी पुलिस ने सीएम कोविड फंड में दिए 20 करोड़, डीजीपी ने सीएम योगी को सौंपा चेक

15 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना वायरस 1:25

कोरोना वायरस: लखनऊ में मिले 31 नए संक्रमित, यूपी में मरीजों की संख्या 700 के पार

15 अप्रैल 2020

