Coronavirus in UP: प्रदेश में दिखने लगा लॉकडाउन का असर, 1031 में से 12 सैंपल पॉजिटिव

LiveCoronavirus in UP: प्रदेश में दिखने लगा लॉकडाउन का असर, 1031 में से 12 सैंपल पॉजिटिव
In the interest of residents of the district, we shall enforce strict lockdown measures and continue with our efforts to tackle #COVID19. Please follow the guidelines being issued: Suhas LY, District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar pic.twitter.com/OYpqIROJb7— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 19, 2020
पता चला है कि कुल संक्रमितों में से 31 जहांगीरपुरी इलाके के थे। इतना ही नहीं, इन 31 में से 26 संक्रमित एक ही परिवार के थे।
18 अप्रैल 2020