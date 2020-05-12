यूपी में कोरोना LIVE: प्रदेश के 74 जिलों में कुल 3579 लोग संक्रमित, केजीएमयू में मिले 10 नए मरीज

सार उत्तर प्रदेश में कोरोना वायरस का खतरा बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। प्रदेश के 74 जिलों के कुल 3579 मरीज इसकी चपेट में आ गए हैं। प्रदेश में सोमवार को 115 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज सामने आए हैं, जबकि 105 को डिस्चार्ज किया गया। यहां पढ़ें प्रदेश में कोरोना वायरस से संबंधित हर अपडेट-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath transfers Rs 225.39 Crores to Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) beneficiaries through direct bank transfer pic.twitter.com/AD614DLcoQ

Out of the 1019 samples tested yesterday for #COVID19, results of 10 are positive: King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow