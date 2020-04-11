शहर चुनें

Corona Virus in UP LIVE: यूपी में कुल 436 संक्रमित, आगरा में सबसे ज्यादा 92 मामले

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sat, 11 Apr 2020 09:35 AM IST
Corona virus update hindi news in UP new cases found in state
कोरोना वायरस(सांकेतिक तस्वीर) - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

उत्तर प्रदेश में कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित मरीजों की कुल संख्या 436 पहुंच गई है। इनमें से सबसे ज्यादा संक्रमित 92 मरीज आगरा के हैं। वहीं 64 मामले गौतमबुद्धनगर और 44 मेरठ के हैं। संक्रमितों की लगातार बढ़ रही संख्या प्रदेश के लिए चिंता का विषय है। यहां पढ़ें यूपी में कोरोना वायरस की हर अपडेट-
लाइव अपडेट

09:30 AM, 11-Apr-2020

लॉकडाउन का उल्लंघन करने पर दो गिरफ्तार

लखनऊ के शंकर चौक पर समोसे बेच रहे दो लोगों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोप है कि दोनों लोग भीड़ लगा कर चौक पर समोसे बेच रहे थे। पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करते हुए दोनों के खिलाफ धारा 188 और 269 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया।
09:05 AM, 11-Apr-2020

आश्रय गृह में रुके व्यक्ति ने साझा किए अनुभव

मुरादाबाद के गांधी नगर पब्लिक स्कूल में बनाए गए एक अस्थायी आश्रय गृह में ठहरे प्रवासी कर्मियों ने शनिवार सुबह योगा क्लास में भाग लिया। इस दौरान बिहार के एक प्रवासी मजदूर ने बताया कि लॉकडाउन घोषित होने के बाद वह अपने घर बिहार जा रहे थे, लेकिन सरकार के आदेश पर उन्हें रोक दिया गया। उन्होंने कहा कि आश्रय गृह में हमने स्वच्छता और सामाजिक दूरी के महत्व के बारे में जाना।
08:27 AM, 11-Apr-2020

यूपी: प्रदेश में कुल 436 संक्रमित, आगरा में सबसे ज्यादा 92 मामले

आगरा में तीन नए मामले
शनिवार सुबह आगरा में तीन मामलों की पुष्टि हुई है। इसी के साथ जिले में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 92 पहुंच गई है। डीएम प्रभु एन सिंह ने नए मामलों की पुष्टि करते हुए बताया कि जिले में कुल 92 में से 81 एक्टिव मामले हैं।
 
