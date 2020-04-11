Corona Virus in UP LIVE: यूपी में कुल 436 संक्रमित, आगरा में सबसे ज्यादा 92 मामले

LiveCorona Virus in UP LIVE: यूपी में कुल 436 संक्रमित, आगरा में सबसे ज्यादा 92 मामले
3 more #COVID19 cases have been found in Agra. The total number of positive cases here now stands at 92, including 81 active cases: Prabhu N Singh, Collector and District Magistrate Agra (file pic) pic.twitter.com/CEYQ0vSfkW— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 11, 2020
11 अप्रैल 2020