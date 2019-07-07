कांग्रेस नेता पीएल पुनिया ने सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी के खिलाफ दर्ज कराई एफआईआर, राहुल पर की थी टिप्पणी

Congress General Secretary PL Punia: We have lodged an FIR against Subramanian Swamy at Kotwali Nagar Barabanki over his remark, 'Congress President Rahul Gandhi consumes cocaine.' We have demanded a strict action against Subramanian. pic.twitter.com/AzKcGO9qER— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 7, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
अयोध्या में सरयू नदी से जल लेकर लखनऊ जा रहे कांवारियों के एक जत्थे पर कुछ असमाजिक तत्त्वों ने हमला बोल दिया। कहासुनी के बाद स्थानीय लोगों ने कांवरियों के साथ मारपीट की और उनको दौड़ा-दौड़ा कर पीटा।
7 जुलाई 2019