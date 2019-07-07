शहर चुनें

कांग्रेस नेता पीएल पुनिया ने सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी के खिलाफ दर्ज कराई एफआईआर, राहुल पर की थी टिप्पणी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 07 Jul 2019 07:19 PM IST
कांग्रेस महासचिव पी एल पुनिया ने भाजपा नेता सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी के खिलाफ बाराबंकी नगर कोतवाली में एफआईआर दर्ज कराकर कड़ी कार्रवाई की मांग की है।
दरअसल, स्वामी ने कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी के बारे में कहा था कि वह कोकीन लेते हैं। पुनिया ने कहा कि यह टिप्पणी अपमानजनक है। हम उनके खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की मांग करते हैं।


