शहर चुनें
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   CMS of Ambedkarnagar SP gautam died of Corona says Principal Secertary Home.

अंबेडकरनगर के सीएमएस की लखनऊ में कोरोना से मौत, यूपी में 389 नए मामले

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Tue, 09 Jun 2020 04:37 PM IST
विज्ञापन
प्रमुख सचिव स्वास्थ्य अमित मोहन प्रसाद
प्रमुख सचिव स्वास्थ्य अमित मोहन प्रसाद - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
यूपी के प्रमुख सचिव स्वास्थ्य अमित मोहन प्रसाद ने बताया कि अंबेडकरनगर जिला अस्पताल के सीएमसी एसपी गौतम की लखनऊ पीजीआई में कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण मौत हो गई। ये जानकारी उन्होंने मीडिया को संबोधित करते हुए दी।
विज्ञापन

उन्होंने बताया कि प्रदेश में पिछले 24 घंटे में 389 नए कोरोना के मामले सामने आए हैं। जबकि 12666 सैंपलों की जांच की गई थी।
पूल टेस्टिंग के माध्यम से पांच-पांच सैंपलों के 965 पूल और 10-10 सैंपलों के 89 पूल लगाए गए और इनकी जांच की गई।
घर बैठे करें NDA की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 रु. में; ऑफर सिर्फ आज के लिए ही वैध
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
sp gautam amit mohan prasad corona virus coronavirus symptoms corona virus india coronavirus origin corona virus patients in lucknow corona virus patients in uttar pradesh kgmu kgmu lucknow deaths because of corona virus

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

हिमाचल बोर्ड मैट्रिक रिजल्ट 2020
Education

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: कांगड़ा की तनु ने किया टॉप, देखें टॉपर्स लिस्ट

9 जून 2020

ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया
Delhi NCR

ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया और उनकी मां में कोरोना संक्रमण की पुष्टि, मैक्स साकेत में भर्ती

9 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
अजय पंडिता की हत्या
Jammu

कश्मीरी पंडितों के जख्मों को हरा कर गई अजय की हत्या, फिर याद आया नादिमर्ग और नब्बे का नरसंहार

9 जून 2020

मेघना राज
Bollywood

पति चिरंजीवी के पार्थिव शरीर से लिपटकर फूट-फूटकर रोईं मेघना राज, कुछ ही महीने में देने वाली हैं बच्चे को जन्म

9 जून 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

नौ साल से लगातार बिना मंगाए हो रही पिज्जा की डिलीवरी, शख्स हुआ परेशान

9 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
कश्मीरी पंडित समुदाय के सरपंच की हत्या
Jammu

कश्मीरी पंडित अजय की हत्याः घाटी के अल्पसंख्यकों में खौफ पैदा करने की नई साजिश

9 जून 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

आखिर सैटेलाइट पर क्यों चढ़ाई जाती है सोने की परत? हैरान हो जाएंगे जानकर

9 जून 2020

वृषभ एवं तुला राशि के स्वामी शुक्र मीन राशि में उच्च राशि के माने गए हैं जबकि कन्या राशि इनकी नीच संज्ञकराशि है।
Predictions

शुक्र के उदय होने से मांगलिक कार्य फिर से आरंभ, इन राशियों पर होगा शुभ प्रभाव

9 जून 2020

फाइल फोटो
World

अमेरिका में भारत के राजदूत का खुलासा, ट्रंप ने पीएम मोदी को फोन कर बताई थीं दो इच्छाएं

9 जून 2020

विकी कौशल
Bollywood

इस सीन में खून बहने के बाद भी विकी कौशल ने जारी रखी थी शूटिंग, फिल्म में दिखाया गया है ओरिजनल सीन

9 जून 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited