हिंदी सम्मान समारोह में बोले मुख्यमंत्री योगी, कुछ लेखकों ने देश के युवाओं को बरगलाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Mon, 30 Dec 2019 10:51 AM IST
योगी आदित्यनाथ
योगी आदित्यनाथ - फोटो : ANI
उत्तर प्रदेश की राजधानी लखनऊ में आयोजित 43वें हिंदी सम्मान समारोह में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ भी शिरकत करने पहुंचे। इस दौरान उन्होंने कार्यक्रम में मौजूद लोगों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि कुछ लेखकों ने हमारे साहित्य को अलग-अलग तरीके से तोड़ने-मरोड़ने का प्रयास किया। उन्होंने हमारे देश के युवाओं को बरगलाने की कोशिश की। 
मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने कहा कि यह देश के सभी लेखकों की जिम्मेदारी है कि ऐसी कोई भी स्थिति उत्पन्न न हो। 
 

 
