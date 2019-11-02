शहर चुनें

CM Yogi Adityanath gives joining letter to AE of irrigation department.

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने सिंचाई विभाग के 544 अभियंताओं को दिया नियुक्ति प्रमाण प्रत्र

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sat, 02 Nov 2019 12:51 PM IST
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ - फोटो : amar ujala
यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने शनिवार को लोकभवन में सिंचाई विभाग के 544 अभियंताओं को नियुक्ति प्रमाण पत्र बांटे।
इस मौके पर उन्होंने कहा कि पिछली सरकारों की नीयत ठीक नहीं थी। इसलिए विभाग की योजनाएं और नियुक्तियां लटकी रहीं।

उन्होंने कहा कि पिछली सरकारों में भाई भतीजावाद और भ्रष्टाचार का बोलबाला था पर अब योजनाएं समय पर पूरी हो रही हैं।
yogi adityanath ae gets cretificate lok bhawan
