शहर चुनें
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   CM Yogi Adityanath congratulates PM Modi on his birthday.

मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने सुबह चार बजे ट्वीट कर पीएम मोदी को दी जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं, दीर्घायु की कामना की

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Thu, 17 Sep 2020 11:22 AM IST
विज्ञापन
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी व योगी आदित्यनाथ।
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी व योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : amar ujala

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹365 & To get 20% off, use code: 20OFF

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी उनके जन्मदिन पर शुभकामनाएं दी और उनकी दीर्घ आयु और रोगमुक्त जीवन की कामना की। सीएम योगी ने सुबह चार बजे ये ट्वीट किया।
विज्ञापन

उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा कि अंत्योदय से राष्ट्रोदय की संकल्पना को साकार करते यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं। प्रभु श्री राम की कृपा से आप,इसी प्रकार 'एक भारत-श्रेष्ठ भारत' के दिव्य ध्येय की ओर बढ़ते हुए माँ भारती को गौरवभूषित करते रहें।
IIT JEE की परीक्षा में सफलता प्राप्त करने वाले हमारे IIT JEE व NEET रैंक बूस्टर कोर्स के छात्रों को ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
prime minister narendra modi yogi adityanath narendra modi birthday

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

गोल्ड सिल्वर की कीमत
Bazar

तीन दिनों में पहली बार सस्ता हुआ सोना वायदा, चांदी में भी गिरावट

17 सितंबर 2020

निया शर्मा
Television

निया शर्मा के अभिनय की नहीं इन नौ नखरों की होती रही मुंबई की हर पार्टी में चर्चा

17 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
कंगना रणौत के घर की तस्वीरें
Bollywood

पहाड़ों के बीच बसा बेहद खूबसूरत है कंगना रणौत का मनाली स्थित बंगला, देखें INSIDE तस्वीरें

17 सितंबर 2020

पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमत
Bazar

Petrol Diesel Price: पेट्रोल और डीजल के दाम घटे, जानें आज कितनी है कीमत

17 सितंबर 2020

पूनम पांडे पति के साथ
Bollywood

हनीमून मनाने निकलीं पूनम पांडे, सिंदूर, मंगलसूत्र और चूड़े में पति के साथ दिए पोज

17 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
सोनू सूद
Bollywood

सोशल मीडिया यूजर ने सोनू सूद से मांगा बिहार चुनाव के लिए बीजेपी का टिकट, एक्टर ने भी जवाब से लूटा सबका दिल

17 सितंबर 2020

स्टार किड्स
Bollywood

हू-ब-हू अपने पिता की तरह दिखते हैं ये स्टार किड्स, एक्टिंग से दूर होने के बाद भी रहते हैं चर्चा में

17 सितंबर 2020

कश्मीर के गांदरबल जिले में श्रीनगर-लेह राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग के किनारे तैनात सीमा सुरक्षा बल (बीएसएफ) का एक जवान।
India News

भारतीय सेना पूर्वी लद्दाख में आर-पार की जंग के लिए तैयार, जानें अब तक क्या कुछ हुआ

17 सितंबर 2020

कंगना रणौत, उर्मिला मातोंडकर
Bollywood

कंगना रणौत ने उर्मिला मातोंडकर को बताया 'सॉफ्ट पॉर्न स्टार', कहा- 'उन्हें एक्टिंग के लिए कोई नहीं जानता'

17 सितंबर 2020

दुनिया में कोरोना (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
World

कोरोना वायरस: जल्द अमेरिका को पीछे छोड़ देगा भारत, जानें बाकी देशों का क्या है हाल

17 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited