पूर्व सीएम कल्याण सिंह को मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने उनके घर जाकर दी जन्मदिन की बधाई, कही ये बातें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Tue, 05 Jan 2021 11:01 AM IST
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कल्याण सिंह के साथ सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कल्याण सिंह के साथ सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : amar ujala

ख़बर सुनें
यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री व वरिष्ठ भाजपा नेता कल्याण सिंह के घर जाकर उन्हें जन्मदिन की बधाई दी और उनके दीर्घ जीवन की कामना की।
इसके पहले उन्होंने ट्वीट कर उन्हें जन्मदिन की बधाई दी और कहा कि प्रखर राष्ट्रवादी, जनप्रिय एवं जुझारू राजनेता, ओजस्वी वक्ता, कुशल प्रशासक, पूर्व राज्यपाल एवं पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कल्याण सिंह को उनके जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।


मैं प्रभु श्री राम से आपके स्वस्थ व सुदीर्घ जीवन की कामना करता हूं।
 
इसके पहले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने उन्हें फोन कर बधाई दी। पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट कर बताया कि मैंने फोन कर कल्याण सिंह को उनके जन्मदिन की बधाई दी। उन्होंने अपना पूरा जीवन लोगों की सेवा में और उन्हें सशक्त बनाने के लिए समर्पित कर दिया। मैं उनके लंबे और स्वस्थ जीवन की कामना करता हूं।




 

