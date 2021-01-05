पूर्व सीएम कल्याण सिंह को मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने उनके घर जाकर दी जन्मदिन की बधाई, कही ये बातें

प्रखर राष्ट्रवादी, जनप्रिय एवं जुझारू राजनेता, ओजस्वी वक्ता, कुशल प्रशासक, पूर्व राज्यपाल एवं पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री कल्याण सिंह जी को उनके जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 5, 2021
मैं प्रभु श्री राम से आपके स्वस्थ व सुदीर्घ जीवन की कामना करता हूं।
Spoke to Shri Kalyan Singh Ji and conveyed birthday greetings to him. His is a life devoted to public service and empowering the poor. Kalyan Singh Ji is admired for his numerous efforts towards Uttar Pradesh’s transformation. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 5, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.