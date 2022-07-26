Kargil Vijay Diwas: मुख्यमंत्री योगी बोले- कारगिल में शहीद होने वाले जवानों के साथ हम हमेशा खड़े हैं

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कारगिल विजय दिवस के अवसर पर लखनऊ में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में कहा कि हमारी सरकार कारगिल में शहीद हुए जवानों के परिजनों के साथ हमेशा खड़ी है। उन्होंने कहा कि हमें देश को बेहतर और संपन्न बनाने के लिए मिलकर काम करना होगा। हमें अपनी कमियों को दूर कर आगे बढ़ना होगा। उन्होंने इस मौके शहीद जवानों को श्रद्घांजलि दी। कार्यक्रम में योगी सरकार के मंत्री व शहीदों के परिजन भी मौजूद थे।
Lucknow: We have to come together to make a better and more prosperous India. We have to overcome our shortcomings for the same. The state government stands with the families of those lost their lives during Kargil war: UP CM Yogi Adityanath on #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/AudZuTj7JV— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 26, 2022
