शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   chief minister yogi to join dev deepawali in varanasi

देव दीपावली पर लाखों दीपों से जगमगाएगी वाराणसी, मुख्यमंत्री दीप जलाकर करेंगे शुभारंभ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Fri, 23 Nov 2018 04:49 PM IST
यूपी के राज्यपाल राम नाईक और मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
यूपी के राज्यपाल राम नाईक और मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
वाराणसी में कार्तिक पूर्णिमा के अवसर पर देव दीपावली का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। इस मौके पर शहर के घाटों व कुंड के किनारे लाखों की संख्या में दीप जलाए जाएंगे। कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ राज्यपाल रामनाईक व मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ दीप जलाकर करेंगे।
विज्ञापन
मुख्यमंत्री योगी नागपुर में एग्रीविजन एग्रीकल्चर समिट में हिस्सा लेने के बाद सीधे वाराणसी पहुंचेंगे और कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लेंगे।

मुख्यमंत्री गंगा की लहरों पर लेजर शो का ट्रॉयल भी देखेंगे।

कार्यक्रम के लिए घाटों व इमारतों को बेहद आकर्षक ढंग से सजाया गया है।

Recommended

शिवसेना सांसद व प्रवक्ता संजय राउत
Lucknow

कल दो बजे अयोध्या पहुंचेंगे उद्घव ठाकरे, शिवसेना प्रवक्ता बोले- 2019 में मंदिर के नाम पर नहीं मांगेंगे वोट

23 नवंबर 2018

विश्व हिंदू परिषद
Lucknow

अयोध्या के मुसलमानों में दहशत की अफवाह फैलाने के पीछे राम विरोधी ताकतें: विश्व हिंदू परिषद

23 नवंबर 2018

डेमो
Lucknow

1990 की तर्ज पर खींचा जा रहा है धर्मसभा की तैयारियों का खाका,आरएसएस ने लगाया पूरा जोर

23 नवंबर 2018

महंत परमहंस दास।
Lucknow

राम मंदिर के लिए अनशन करने वाले महंत ने दी आत्मदाह की चेतावनी, आज शाम करेंगे चिता पूजन

23 नवंबर 2018

india vs england semi final live score card updates at women t20 world cup 2018
Cricket News

वर्ल्ड टी-20: खिताब जीतने का ख्वाब फिर अधूरा, भारत को सेमीफाइनल में इंग्लैंड से मिली मात

23 नवंबर 2018

signature bridge accident
Delhi NCR

स्टंट-सेल्फी शौक या लापरवाही, सिग्नेचर ब्रिज पर गई दो डॉक्टरों की जान, देखें दर्दनाक हादसे की तस्वीरें

23 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
uttar pradesh news yogi adityanath dev deepawali
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Thanks giving day 2018 in india: History of celebrating Thanks giving day
Lifestyle

इस खास वजह से मनाया जाता है 'थैंक्स गिविंग डे', आज लोगों को जरूर कहें 'थैंक यू'

23 नवंबर 2018

guru nanak
Relationship

प्रकाश पर्व 2018: अनोखा था गुरु नानक का जीवन, इस घटना के बाद बन गए थे संत

23 नवंबर 2018

जाह्नवी बहल
Chandigarh

इंटरनेट के जरिए जाह्नवी बहल को मिल रही धमकी, कन्हैया कुमार को दे चुकी हैं चैलेंज

22 नवंबर 2018

VHP also making sculptures with stone carving For ram mandir
Lucknow

राम मंदिर के लिए आकार ले रहीं मूर्तियां, बाहर से बुलाए गए हैं कारीगर

23 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

यूपी: महिलाओं के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, आ रही ‘रानी लक्ष्मीबाई’ स्पेशल बस

23 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
ट्रेन (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Jammu and Kashmir

राजस्थान: झेल नहीं पाए बेरोजगारी का दर्द, तीन युवकों ने ट्रेन के आगे कूदकर दी जान

23 नवंबर 2018

भारत की ऐसी फेमस जगह जहां भारतीयों को प्रवेश की इजाजत नहीं
Travel

देश की इन 5 जगहों पर भारतीयों के जाने पर लगा है बैन, सिर्फ विदेशी ही घूम सकते हैं

22 नवंबर 2018

dinosaur
Science Wonders

वो जगह जहां से धरती पर आई थी कयामत, 12 किलोमीटर बड़ा उल्का पिंड टकराने से हुआ था महाविस्फोट

22 नवंबर 2018

Bihar : twitter war between Lalu Yadav and Sushil Modi
India News

बिहार : लालू यादव और सुशील मोदी के बीच टि्वटर पर छिड़ी जंग

22 नवंबर 2018

Amar Ujala launches Aparajita campaign in Himachal
Shimla

'अपराजिता' अभियान अमर उजाला का पवित्र कार्य : राज्यपाल

21 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

अयोध्या (file foto)
Lucknow

फैजाबाद खत्म, अब मंडल और जिला हुआ अयोध्या, अधिसूचना जारी

फैजाबाद जिले व मण्डल का नाम अब अयोध्या हो गया है। इस संबंध में अधिसूचना जारी कर दी गई। इसके साथ ही इलाहाबाद मण्डल का नाम भी प्रयागराज करने की अधिसूचना जारी कर दी गई। इलाहाबाद मण्डल अब प्रयागराज मण्डल के नाम से जाना जाएगा।

23 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत
Lucknow

लखनऊ पहुंचे संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत, धर्मसभा पर विहिप-भाजपा के लोगों से की चर्चा

23 नवंबर 2018

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के आदेश पर हुआ अमल, तीन आईपीएस अफसरों के तबादले

23 नवंबर 2018

अयोध्या (file foto)
Lucknow

समारोह के लिए अयोध्या पहुंच रहे हैं दो हजार शिवसैनिक, एक ट्रेन आज शाम तो एक कल पहुंचेगी

23 नवंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

सीआरपीएफ कैंप में जवान ने खुद को गोली से उड़ाया, मौके पर ही हुई मौत

23 नवंबर 2018

ओम प्रकाश राजभर
Lucknow

विहिप की सीएम योगी से मांग, राजभर को तुरंत मंत्रिमंडल से करें बर्खास्त

23 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

युवाओं के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, इस सरकारी नौकरी के लिए आपने किया आवेदन तो पढ़ें लें ये खबर

23 नवंबर 2018

A building collapsed in gomati nagar in lucknow.
Lucknow

लखनऊ के गोमती नगर में भरभराकर ढह गई एक बिल्डिंग, हड़कंप

22 नवंबर 2018

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

राहत आयुक्त संजय कुमार हटाए गए, एक महीने पहले मुख्यमंत्री ने दिया था आदेश

23 नवंबर 2018

अखिलेश ने ट्वीट की ये तस्वीर
Lucknow

अपने बच्चों संग अखिलेश ने पिता मुलायम को दी जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं, कही ये बातें

22 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

मिर्जापुर में बारावफात के जुलूस में हुए पथराव के बाद ड्रोन से निगरानी

मिर्ज़ापुर शहर में पिछले दो दिनों से दो पक्षों के बीच चल रहे बवाल और पथराव को देखते हुए इलाके में पुलिस व्यवस्था काफी सख्त कर दी गई। इतना ही नहीं पुलिस ने ड्रोन कैमरे की मदद से इलाके की निगरानी भी शुरू कर दी है।

22 नवंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 2:42

VIDEO: पीएम मोदी के विकल्प पर बोले शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा

22 नवंबर 2018

OP RAJBHAR 1:06

सीएम योगी पर उनके कैबिनेट मंत्री ने फिर साधा निशाना!

21 नवंबर 2018

यूपी न्यूज 0:59

जिनका पूरा खानदान जमानत पर वो पीएम को कह रहे हैं चोर: दिनेश शर्मा

20 नवंबर 2018

यूपी न्यूज 0:59

अमेठी में ‘लापता सांसद’ ने नहीं मोदी-योगी ने किया विकास: स्मृति ईरानी

19 नवंबर 2018

Related

सीबीएसई की चयेरपर्सन अनीता करवाल
Lucknow

सीबीएसई की चेयरपर्सन ने कहा, वियतनाम व केन्या से भी पिछड़ी है हमारी शिक्षा व्यवस्था

23 नवंबर 2018

मुख्यमंत्री योगी अदित्यानाथ
Lucknow

सीएम योगी आज नागपुर और वाराणसी जाएंगे, कल से एमपी-राजस्थान का चुनावी दौरा

23 नवंबर 2018

IAS indra vikram singh becomes aco of noida.
Lucknow

आईएएस इंद्र विक्रम सिंह एसीओ नोएडा बने, शामली के डीएम पद से हटाए गए थे

22 नवंबर 2018

शिवपाल यादव
Lucknow

शिवपाल यादव ने महागठबंधन में शामिल होने की इच्छा जताई, पर रखी बेहद कड़ी शर्त

20 नवंबर 2018

बाबरी मस्जिद के पक्षकार इकबाल अंसारी
Lucknow

राम मंदिर पर कानून बनाने के बयान से इकबाल अंसारी का यू टर्न, कहा- कोर्ट के फैसले को मानेंगे

21 नवंबर 2018

नियुक्ति पत्र देते मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने 851 गन्ना पर्यवेक्षकों को दिया नियुक्ति पत्र, कहा- जल्द ही रिक्त पद भी भरेंगे

22 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.