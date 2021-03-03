यूपी विधानसभा में हाथरस हत्याकांड पर बोले योगी, हर अपराध में अपराधी सपा का ही क्यों होता है

Y'day's unfortunate incident in Hathras has brought the Samajwadi Party to light again. Doesn't SP have an association with the accused? Why is there an association between SP & every criminal? There is SP rally in Hathras today& posters for rally put by the accused:CM Adityanath pic.twitter.com/Oj0paoHGjk— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.