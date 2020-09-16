शहर चुनें
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath makes online transfer of pensions for elderly persons.

मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने बुजुर्गों, विधवा व दिव्यांगजनों के लिए भेजी पेंशन, बोले- सरकार साथ खड़ी है

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 16 Sep 2020 11:45 AM IST
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ - फोटो : amar ujala

ख़बर सुनें
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने बुधवार की सुबह प्रदेश के 86.85 लाख बुजुर्गों, विधवा, दिव्यांगजनों के खाते में तीन महीने की पेंशन भेज दी। उन्होंने 1311 करोड़ रुपये की धनराशि का ऑनलाइन ट्रांसफर किया। इस मौके पर उन्होंने वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के जरिए लाभार्थियों से बात की और कहा कि सरकार हर वक्त उनके साथ खड़ी है। कोई खुद को अकेला न समझे।
yogi adityanath three months pension

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

