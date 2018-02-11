अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   changes in weather in next two days.

मौसम का बदलेगा मिजाज, अगले 24 से 48 घंटों में पड़ सकती हैं फुहारें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 01:37 AM IST
changes in weather in next two days.
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
राजधानी लखनऊ में शनिवार को गुनगुनी धूप के बीच चले हवा के झोंकों ने एहसास करा दिया कि मौसम रंग बदलने के मूड में है। मौसम विज्ञानियों ने भी बताया कि राजधानी में रविवार और सोमवार को गरज व चमक के साथ बादल भिगो सकते हैं।

मौसम विज्ञानी के मुताबिक पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के सक्रिय होने के चलते अगले 24 से 48 घंटों के दौरान बादलों की आवाजाही साथ राजधानी व आसपास के इलाकों में बौछारें पड़ सकती हैं।

दिन गर्म तो रात में सता रही ठंड

RELATED

दिन में गुनगनुी धूप के चलते भले ही दफ्तरों में पंखों की ओर देखना पड़ रहा हो, लेकिन रातों में अब भी ठंड के तेवर कायम हैं। पिछले तीन दिनों में दिन का अधिकतम पारा 7 डिग्री से अधिक चढ़ा तो न्यूनतम पारा लगभग 5 डिग्री तक सरका। शनिवार को भी चटख धूप के कारण अधिकतम तापमान सामान्य से दो डिग्री सेल्सियस अधिक 27.5 डिग्री रिकार्ड किया गया। वहीं न्यूनतम पारा सामान्य से तीन डिग्री सेल्सियस कम 7.4 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ।
आगे पढ़ें

तीन दिनों में पारे का उतार चढ़ाव
uttar pradesh news weather in lucknow

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Lucknow is ready for musical night of Movie Aiyaary in association with Amar Ujala
Bollywood

'अवध में अय्यारी' के लिए तैयार है लखनऊ, म्यूजिकल नाइट में फिल्मी कलाकार बांधेंगे समां

10 फरवरी 2018

Ssharad Malhotra girlfriend Pooja Bisht may Debut with Rajneesh Duggal in horror film
Television

मौनी रॉय के बाद एक और टीवी एक्ट्रेस चलीं बॉलीवुड, मिला ये खास रोल

10 फरवरी 2018

Deepika padukone did not get any time to celebrate the success of padmaavat
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण ने नहीं मनाया 'पद्मावत' की सफलता का जश्न, जानिए कारण

10 फरवरी 2018

shahrukh khan says he does not go in search of films, they come to him
Bollywood

शाहरुख का फिल्मी करियर पर बड़ा बयान, कहा-मैं फिल्मों के पास नहीं जाता, फिल्में मेरे पास आती हैं

10 फरवरी 2018

Television actress Akanksha Puri wishes to have partner like Lord Shiva
Television

टीवी की 'पार्वती' को चाहिए ऐसा पति, भगवान शिव की तपस्या से मनोकामना होगी पूरी

10 फरवरी 2018

Prachi Desai shared her new look photo on social media
Bollywood

प्राची देसाई ने नए लुक में शेयर की फोटो, देखकर आंखों पर नहीं होगा यकीन

10 फरवरी 2018

gully boy first official picture ranveer singh and alia bhatt
Bollywood

वैलेंटाइन पर आलिया भट्ट और रणवीर सिंह क्यों हैं उदास, दिल टूटा है या वजह कुछ और..

10 फरवरी 2018

commando actor Vidyut Jammwal Gets INJURED While Shooting For Junglee
Bollywood

स्टंट करते हुए विद्युत जामवल के सिर पर लगी चोट, खून से लथपथ फोटो आई सामने

10 फरवरी 2018

Ruslaan Mumtaz celebrates wife birthday in a romantic style shared bathtub picture
Television

टीवी के इस एक्टर ने खास अंदाज में मनाया पत्नी का बर्थडे, बाथटब में खिंचवाई फोटो

10 फरवरी 2018

Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh follows hollywood star johnny depp, wants to be like him
Bollywood

इस हॉलीवुड स्टार के नक्शेकदम पर चल रहे हैं रणवीर सिंह, खुद किया खुलासा

10 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

JDU declared not to contest Bihar byelections Jitan Ram Manjhi claims for Jahanabad seat
Bihar

बिहार में जदयू नहीं लड़ेगा उपचुनाव, मांझी ने दिए एनडीए छोड़ने के संकेत

बिहार में एक लोकसभा और दो विधानसभा सीटों पर होने वाले उपचुनाव को लेकर राजनीतिक दलों में खींचतान का खेल शुरू हो गया है।

10 फरवरी 2018

अब एमडी पैथालॉजिस्ट के नहीं चला सकेंगे लैब
Nainital

अब एमडी पैथालॉजिस्ट के नहीं चला सकेंगे लैब

11 फरवरी 2018

रामगढ़ के जंगलों में लगी आग
Nainital

रामगढ़ के जंगलों में लगी आग

11 फरवरी 2018

प्रशासन को बड़ा टास्क दे गए मुख्य सचिव
Varanasi

प्रशासन को बड़ा टास्क दे गए मुख्य सचिव

11 फरवरी 2018

tralli palatne se bike savaar ki maut
Meerut

ट्राली पलटने से बाइक सवार की मौत, दो घायल  

11 फरवरी 2018

दुराचार पीड़िता को मिल रहीं धमकियां
Varanasi

दुराचार पीड़िता को मिल रहीं धमकियां

11 फरवरी 2018

डब्लू राय और मटरू के खिलाफ कुर्की की तैयारी
Varanasi

डब्लू राय और मटरू के खिलाफ कुर्की की तैयारी

11 फरवरी 2018

उस्ताद के घराने में शहनाई हो गई खामोश
Varanasi

उस्ताद के घराने में शहनाई हो गई खामोश

11 फरवरी 2018

फेस्ट फेयर में अभिभावकों के साथ बच्चों ने दी शानदार प्रस्तुति
Nainital

फेस्ट फेयर में अभिभावकों के साथ बच्चों ने दी शानदार प्रस्तुति

11 फरवरी 2018

चार साल में नहीं हुआ हरीशताल का सुंदरीकरण
Nainital

चार साल में नहीं हुआ हरीशताल का सुंदरीकरण

11 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

इतवार की शाम पहुंचिए यहां और पाइए 'अय्यारी' के सितारों के साथ गाने का मौका

क्या आप भी मिलना चाहते है फिल्म 'अय्यारी' की टीम से, क्या आप भी अय्यारी की टीम के साथ झूमना चाहते हैं। तो जल्द से पहुंच जाइए लखनऊ के ड्रीम्स रिसोर्ट।

11 फरवरी 2018

We will work towards making exams less complicated: CM Yogi Adityanath 1:39

‘विद्यार्थियों के मन में परीक्षा को लेकर भय खत्म करने की जरूरत’

11 फरवरी 2018

ABOVE 10 LAKH STUDENTS OF UP BOARD QUIT EXAM OF 10TH AND 12TH CLASS 4:11

यूपी बोर्ड में सख्ती से डरे छात्रों ने छोड़ी परीक्षा, आंकड़ा पहुंचा 10 लाख के पार

10 फरवरी 2018

NITI AAYOG RELEASE HEALTH INDEX REPORT, UP WORST KERELA TOPS 4:03

बीमार...बहुत बीमार है यूपी! नई रिपोर्ट में सामने आए शर्मनाक आंकड़े

10 फरवरी 2018

RAILWAY GANGMAN’S VIRAL VIDEO IN LUCKNOW 3:01

VIDEO: इसलिए होते हैं रेल हादसे क्योंकि पटरियों का रखवाला तो यहां बिजी है

10 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

a dios issues notice for prohibition of touching feet.
Lucknow

पैर छूने से परेशान हुआ अफसर, नोटिस जारी कर लगवा दिया प्रतिबंध

11 फरवरी 2018

ats interrogation with sheikh ali akbar.
Lucknow

आतंकियों के मददगार शेख अली ने उगले कई अहम राज, कई और गिरफ्तरियां जल्द

11 फरवरी 2018

five pcs transferred in uttar pradesh.
Lucknow

पांच वरिष्ठ पीसीएस अफसरों के तबादले, विपिन बने अधीनस्थ सेवा चयन आयोग के परीक्षा नियंत्रक

10 फरवरी 2018

bride took a hard decision after marriage in sultanpur.
Lucknow

विदाई के वक्त दूल्हे के बेहोश होने पर हंगामा, दुल्हन के फैसले से हुई बरातियों की किरकिरी

10 फरवरी 2018

street dogs bitten two children in lucknow
Lucknow

नहीं थम रहा आवारा कुत्तों का आतंक, फिर दो मासूम हुए जख्मी

10 फरवरी 2018

raid at parcel godown of lucknow junction
Lucknow

लखनऊ जंक्शन के पार्सल घर पर छापा, एसआईबी के कब्जे में लीज कोच का लाखों का माल

10 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.