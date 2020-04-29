मुस्लिम सब्जी विक्रेता को धमकाते हुए भाजपा विधायक का वीडियो वायरल, इलाके में न आने की दे रहे थे धमकी

Lucknow: In a viral video, BJP MLA Brij Bhushan Sharan was seen harassing a vegetable vendor and asking him to not enter the area for identifying himself with a Hindu name being a Muslim. pic.twitter.com/d4jDKE9Go2— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 29, 2020
Lucknow: In a viral video, BJP MLA Brij Bhushan Sharan was seen harassing a vegetable vendor and asking him to not enter the area for identifying himself with a Hindu name being a Muslim. pic.twitter.com/d4jDKE9Go2— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 29, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.