Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   BJP MLA Brij Bhushan Sharan threatens a muslim vegetable vendor.

मुस्लिम सब्जी विक्रेता को धमकाते हुए भाजपा विधायक का वीडियो वायरल, इलाके में न आने की दे रहे थे धमकी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 29 Apr 2020 02:07 PM IST
भाजपा विधायक बृजभूषण शरण।
भाजपा विधायक बृजभूषण शरण। - फोटो : amar ujala
भाजपा विधायक बृजभूषण शरण सिंह का एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें वह एक मुस्लिम सब्जी विक्रेता को धमकाते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं। उनका कहना है कि मुस्लिम सब्जी विक्रेता अपना नाम बदलकर इलाके में घूम रहा था और नाम पूछने पर झूठ बोल रहा था।
वीडियो वायरल होने पर भाजपा विधायक ने खुद इसकी पुष्टि की। उन्होंने बताया कि हां ये मेरा वीडियो था। मैंने उसे फटकार लगाई थी क्योंकि वह झूठ बोल रहा था। वह मास्क और दस्ताने भी नहीं पहने हुए था। उसका नाम रहमुद्दीन था जबकि वो अपना नाम राजकुमार बता रहा था। यह सबकुछ एहतियात के लिए था क्योंकि कानपुर में 16 और लखनऊ का एक सब्जी विक्रेता कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाया गया है।


बता दें कि तब्लीगी जमातियों के माध्यम से कई इलाकों में कोरोना फैलने के बाद कुछ जगहों पर मुस्लिम सब्जी विक्रेताओं को मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इलाकों में घुसने पर लोग उनसे नाम पूछ रहे हैं।
bjp mla brij bhushan sharan bjp

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

