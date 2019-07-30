शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh   Lucknow   BJP expelled Kuldeep Singh Sengar from party.

उन्नाव कांड: विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर को लेकर बोले भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष, निलंबित थे और अब भी हैं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Tue, 30 Jul 2019 02:25 PM IST
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर - फोटो : amar ujala
उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांड के आरोपी भाजपा विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर को पार्टी से निलंबित कर दिया गया है। भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष स्वतंत्र देव सिंह ने बयान दिया कि सेंगर पहले से ही पार्टी से निलंबित थे। वह अब भी निलंबित रहेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि मामले की सीबीआई जांच चल रही है।
वहीं, रेप पीड़िता का केजीएमयू में इलाज चल रहा है। बता दें कि सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने भी केजीएमयू पहुंच कर पीड़िता के परिजनों से मुलाकात के बाद विधायक के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग की थी। सेंगर उन्नाव के बांगरमऊ से भाजपा विधायक था।
kuldeep singh sengar bjp mla kuldeep singh sengar bjp
