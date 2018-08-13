शहर चुनें

चांद का हुआ दीदार, 22 अगस्त को मनाई जाएगी बकरीद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Mon, 13 Aug 2018 08:24 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ईद-उल-अजहा यानी बकरीद 22 अगस्त को मनाई जाएगी। मरकजी चांद कमेटी के अध्यक्ष एवं ईदगाह के इमाम मौलाना खालिद रशीद फरंगी महली ने जिलहिज्ज का चांद दिखने का ऐलान किया है।
मौलाना ने बताया कि इस्लामी महीने जीकादा की 29 तारीख रविवार को जिलहिज्ज का चांद दिखने की तस्दीक हो गई है। जिलहिज्ज की पहली तारीख 13 अगस्त को होगी और ईद-उल-अजहा 22 अगस्त को मनाई जाएगी।

मौलाना ने बताया कि ईदगाह में ईद-उल-अजहा की नमाज सुबह 10 बजे अदा की जाएगी। वहीं, शिया चांद कमेटी के अध्यक्ष मौलाना सैफ अब्बास नकवी ने भी जिलहिज्ज का चांद दिखने का ऐलान कर दिया है।
इरफान मियां ने नहीं माना चांद, ईद-उल अजहा 23 को

विधायक संगीत सोम
Meerut

मुजफ्फरनगर दंगे के 131 मुकदमे वापस लेने से डीएम का इंकार, संगीत सोम सहित कई नाम हैं शामिल

मुजफ्फरनगर और शामली में हुए दंगे के 131 मुकदमे वापस लेने की राज्य सरकार की प्रक्रिया को झटका लगा है। इस संबंध में शासन को भेजी रिपोर्ट में डीएम ने प्रशासनिक स्तर पर वाद वापसी से इंकार कर दिया है और...

13 अगस्त 2018

लापता तीनों नाबालिगों की फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

स्कूल जाने की बात कहकर निकलीं, फिर तीनों बहनें हो गईं लापता, इलाके में फैली सनसनी

13 अगस्त 2018

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

शादीशुदा महिला से करता था एक तरफा प्यार, शादी से इनकार किया तो कर दी हत्या

12 अगस्त 2018

में राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह का स्वागत करते प्रदेश अध्यक्ष महेंद्र नाथ पाण्डेय
Meerut

अमित शाह के इशारे से चौंक गए सीएम योगी, विधायक-सांसदों को दिए ये टिप्स

12 अगस्त 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

बिहार-यूपी और एमपी के बाद दिल्ली के शेल्टर होम में बड़ा कांड, पीड़िता का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

12 अगस्त 2018

सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

चुनाव नजदीक आने के साथ बढ़ रही भाजपा नेतृत्व की घबराहट: अखिलेश यादव

13 अगस्त 2018

डेमो पिक

बसपा ने केंद्र सरकार पर किया जोरदार हमला, दे डाली ये बड़ी चेतावनी

13 अगस्त 2018

woman crushed under truck in mandi himachal pradesh
Shimla

बाइक से गिरकर ट्रक के नीचे आने से आशा वर्कर की मौत

12 अगस्त 2018

कांवरियों पर कुछ लोगों ने पथराव कर दिया
Kanpur

कांवरियों पर पत्थरबाजी, एक धर्म विशेष के लोगों ने बरसाए लाठी-डंडे

13 अगस्त 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

सावधान रहें, मुंबई तक फैला है एटीएम कार्ड क्लोन गिरोह का जाल, यहां हुआ खुलासा आपकी नींद उड़ा देगा

13 अगस्त 2018

