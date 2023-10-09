अयोध्या राम मंदिर: 8.5 फीट ऊंची होगी रामलला की अचल मूर्ति, अलग से बनेगा रामलला का धनुष, तीर और मुकुट

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
राममंदिर निर्माण के साथ रामलला की मूर्ति निर्माण का कार्य भी तेज कर दिया है। राममंदिर में रामलला के दो विग्रह स्थापित किए जाएंगे। एक विग्रह की स्थापना चल मूर्ति के रूप में तो दूसरे विग्रह की स्थापना अचल मूर्ति के रूप में होगी। विराजमान रामलला चल मूर्ति के रूप में पूजित-प्रतिष्ठित होंगे जबकि अचल मूर्ति की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा की जानी है। अचल मूर्ति की कुल ऊंचाई 8.5 फीट होगी। इसका निर्माण कार्य चल रहा है, जो इसी माह पूरा हो जाएगा।
#WATCH | General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai says, "An idol of lord Ram's five-year-old form is being made. It measures 4 feet 3 inches. It is being made of stones. It will be ready in November. It is being made in Ayodhya... 'Pran Pratishtha'… pic.twitter.com/0KY0xYfsVY— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 9, 2023
