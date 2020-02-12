शहर चुनें

अयोध्या: साकेत महाविद्यालय के वित्तीय अधिकार सीज, हाईकोर्ट ने सुनाया फैसला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अयोध्या Updated Wed, 12 Feb 2020 04:45 PM IST
साकेत महाविद्यालय
साकेत महाविद्यालय - फोटो : social media
लखनऊ हाईकोर्ट ने बुधवार को उत्तर प्रदेश के अयोध्या जिले में स्थित साकेत महाविद्यालय प्रबंधन के वित्तीय अधिकार सीज करने के आदेश दिए हैं।अदालत ने  महाविद्यालय के भौतिक विज्ञान विभाग के प्रोफेसर राजेश वर्मा की याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए यह आदेश दिया है। 
बता दें कि महाविद्यालय प्रबंधन ने प्रोफेसर राजेश वर्मा का गोंडा में तबादला कर दिया था, जिसके बाद उन्होंने हाईकोर्ट में शिकायत की थी। अदालत ने राजेश वर्मा को फिलहाल साकेत महाविद्यालय में ही ज्वाइन कराने के निर्देश दिए हैं।
saket college ayodhya saket college
