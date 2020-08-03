शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   ayodhya ram janam bhumi shilanyas ramlala Yogi Adityanath visit preparations latest updates

Live

Ram janam bhumi : भूमि पूजन शुरू, थोड़ी देर में अयोध्या पहुंचेंगे मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यानाथ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Mon, 03 Aug 2020 11:29 AM IST
ayodhya ram janam bhumi shilanyas ramlala Yogi Adityanath visit preparations latest updates
रामलला - फोटो : amar ujala

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

11:21 AM, 03-Aug-2020

Ram janam bhumi : भूमि पूजन शुरू, थोड़ी देर में अयोध्या पहुंचेंगे मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यानाथ

अयोध्या रामलला के भव्य मंदिर निर्माण के उल्लास में डूबी नजर आ रही है। घर-घर में तैयारी और उल्लास का माहौल है। इसी इसी बीच मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ भी अयोध्या पहुंचने वाले हैं। इस दौरान सीएम योगी दो घंटा 35 मिनट आयोध्या में ही रहेंगे। बता दें कि इससे पहले वहां मंदिरों का रंग-रोगन किया गया है। सड़कों-गलियों से लेकर छतों पर केसरिया रंग में रंगीं नजर आ रही हैं। दीवारों पर रामायणकालीन नयनाभिराम दृष्य रामनगरी की अलौकिकता बयां हो रही है। ट्रस्ट की ओर से जगह-जगह तोरण द्वार सजाए गए हैं। 

साकेत कालेज से हनुमानगढ़ी और श्रीरामजन्मभूमि तक पीएम पांच अगस्त को जिस मार्ग से गुजरेंगे वहां के दोनों तरफ घर-दुकान से लेकर धर्मस्थल तक पीले रंग से रंग दिए गए हैं। श्रीरामजन्मभूमि के मुख्य कार्यक्रम स्थल को भव्य सजाया जा रहा है, इसके थाईलैंड से खास फूल मंगाए गए हैं।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
ayodhya ram janam bhumi shilanyas ramlala yogi adityanath
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

इकबाल अंसारी
India News

राम मंदिर भूमि पूजनः पूर्व वादी इकबाल अंसारी को मिला निमंत्रण

3 अगस्त 2020

Raksha Bandhan 2020
Astrology

Raksha Bandhan 2020: आज दिनभर में ये हैं रक्षाबंधन के तीन शुभ मुहूर्त

3 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
सोना-चांदी
Bazar

आज फिर महंगा हुआ सोना वायदा, दो दिन में 3,000 रुपये बढ़ी चांदी की कीमत

3 अगस्त 2020

उमा भारती (फाइल फोटो)
India News

उमा भारती बोलीं- शाह को कोरोना, पीएम के लिए चिंतित, इसलिए भूमि पूजन सूची से हटा दें मेरा नाम

3 अगस्त 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, एसपी विनय तिवारी
Bollywood

सुशांत आत्महत्या की जांच करने मुंबई पहुंचे आईपीएस को पुलिस ने किया क्वारंटीन, बिहार के डीजीपी नाराज

3 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमत
Bazar

Petrol Diesel Price: पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम, जानें आज कितनी है कीमत

3 अगस्त 2020

केंद्रीय मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्री डॉ. रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक
India News

Exclusive Interview : अब निजी स्कूल और कॉलेज मनमानी फीस नहीं वसूल पाएंगे

3 अगस्त 2020

Covid-19 vaccine
World

आखिर रूस ने इतनी जल्दी कैसे बना ली दुनिया की पहली कोरोना वैक्सीन, जानिए इसके पीछे की वजह

3 अगस्त 2020

पुरुष
World

दुनिया का पहला आदमी जिसकी बांह पर है जननांग, बोला- यह हॉरर फिल्म जैसा

3 अगस्त 2020

रिया चक्रवर्ती के घर छोड़ने की खबर
Bollywood

परिवार के साथ रिया चक्रवर्ती ने छोड़ा घर, बिहार के डीजीपी बोले- जमीन से खोदकर निकाल लेंगे

3 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

यूपी भाजपा अध्यक्ष स्वतंत्र देव सिंह कोरोना पॉजिटिव

यूपी भाजपा अध्यक्ष स्वतंत्र देव सिंह कोरोना पॉजिटिव हो गए हैं। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर जानकारी दी है।

2 अगस्त 2020

अयोध्या भूमिपूजन 1:47

भूमिपूजन के दिन भगवान राम पहनेंगे खास पोशाक, तैयार हुए उनके वस्त्र

2 अगस्त 2020

कमला रानी 1:07

यूपी की कैबिनेट मंत्री कमला रानी वरुण की कोरोना से मौत, लखनऊ में चल रहा था इलाज

2 अगस्त 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर 3:05

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: गैंगस्टर विकास दुबे को लेकर पत्नी ऋचा दुबे ने दिया ये बड़ा बयान

24 जुलाई 2020

राम मंदिर निर्माण 1:27

राम मंदिर निर्माण की नींव रखने के मुहूर्त के 32 सेकेंड बेहद खास

23 जुलाई 2020

View More Videos

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
Chandigarh

सीमा पर बसे गांव अवैध दारू से गुलजार, हर शाम छलकते प्याला, घर-घर खुलती मधुशाला

हुसैनीवाला बार्डर से सटे कई सरहदी गांवों में अंधेरा होते ही कच्ची दारू के स्टाल लगना शुरू हो जाते हैं।

3 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
सैनिटाइजेशन...
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में आधी हुई कोरोना वायरस की रफ्तार, डॉक्टरों ने भी जताई संतुष्टि

3 अगस्त 2020

कनॉट प्लेस के एक रेस्टोरेंट के खाने में मिली छिपकली
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली : कनॉट प्लेस के मशूहर रेस्टोरेंट में खाने में मिली छिपकली, मामला दर्ज

3 अगस्त 2020

पीपीई किट (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi

कोरोना संक्रमित ने पीपीई किट खुले में फेंकी, वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद हरकत में आई पुलिस

3 अगस्त 2020

मृतक भूपिंदर कुमार की मां शीला रानी अपना दुखांत सुनाती हुई।
Chandigarh

जहर का घूंट: शराब ने ली बेटे की जान, दुख के साथ मां के सामने गुजारे की चिंता

3 अगस्त 2020

खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी सुरेश चंद्र वर्मा (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने की खबर मिलते ही खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी ने लगाई फांसी

2 अगस्त 2020

ताहिर हुसैन
Delhi NCR

ताहिर हुसैन ने माना कि वो दूसरे समुदाय को चाहता था सबक सिखाना

2 अगस्त 2020

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited