शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   akhilesh yadav will go to prayagraj today.

आज प्रयागराज जाएंगे अखिलेश यादव, प्रदर्शन में घायल हुए छात्रों से करेंगे मुलाकात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sat, 23 Feb 2019 10:37 AM IST
सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव।
सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव। - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव आज प्रयागराज दौरे पर जाएंगे जहां वह उन छात्रों से मिलेंगे जो कि  प्रदर्शन के दौरान घायल हो गए थे।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
गौरतलब है कि पिछले दिनों अखिलेश यादव इलाहाबाद विश्वविद्यालय के एक कार्यक्रम में जा रहे थे लेकिन उन्हें लखनऊ एयरपोर्ट पर ही रोक दिया गया था। जिससे नाराज छात्रों ने प्रदेश भर में प्रदर्शन किया।

प्रदर्शन के दौरान पुलिस से हुई झड़प में कुछ छात्र घायल भी हो गए थे। अखिलेश इन घायल छात्रों से मुलाकात करेंगे।

Recommended

rashifal
Predictions

23 February Horoscope : इन 7 राशियों पर शनिदेव रहेंगे मेहरबान, जानें बाकी क्यों रहें सावधान

22 फरवरी 2019

PM Narendra Modi has so far made 93 foreign tours in 55 months
India News

शतक से 7 कदम दूर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी, पूर्व पीएम मनमोहन सिंह 10 साल में पहुंच पाए 93 के आंकडे़ तक

22 फरवरी 2019

यासीन मलिक
Jammu

यासीन मलिक गिरफ्तार, अनुच्छेद 35-ए पर सुनवाई से पहले घाटी में अर्धसैनिक बलों की 100 कंपनियां तैनात

23 फरवरी 2019

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
Cricket News

IPL 2019 से भी बाहर हो सकते हैं हार्दिक पांड्या, बुरा दौर नहीं छोड़ रहा साथ 

22 फरवरी 2019
Cricket News

IPL 2019 से भी बाहर हो सकते हैं हार्दिक पांड्या, बुरा दौर नहीं छोड़ रहा साथ 

22 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

सपना चौधरी भड़कीं, बोली- बुजदिलों ने पीछे से वार किया, सामने से करते तो मुंह तोड़ जवाब मिलता

22 फरवरी 2019

सपना चौधरी
सपना चौधरी
सपना चौधरी
सपना चौधरी
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी भड़कीं, बोली- बुजदिलों ने पीछे से वार किया, सामने से करते तो मुंह तोड़ जवाब मिलता

22 फरवरी 2019

आतंकी गिरफ्तार
Meerut

देवबंद में रहकर जैश आतंकियों की बड़ी साजिश, तस्वीरों में देखें कहां रहते थे शाहनवाज-आकिब

22 फरवरी 2019

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Register Now

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
विज्ञापन
akhilesh yadav prayagraj visit akhilesh yadav allahabad university
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

woman climbs into x-ray machine IN railway station with her luggage see viral video  
Bizarre News

Viral Video: सामान के साथ स्कैनिंग मशीन से निकली महिला, वजह जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

22 फरवरी 2019

चुनाव आयोग
India News

लोकसभा चुनावों के लिए आयोग की पूरी तैयारी, 2014 के मुकाबले इस बार बढ़े 5.89 करोड़ मतदाता

22 फरवरी 2019

कोयला
World

विश्व में सर्वाधिक ‘हानिकारक’ हैं भारतीय कोयला पावर प्लांट : रिपोर्ट

22 फरवरी 2019

pulwama attack kid viral video
Bizarre News

Video Viral: गुस्से में पीएम मोदी से बोला बच्चा- 'प्लीज उनको बचा लो', मैं लूंगा बदला

22 फरवरी 2019

dada saheb phalke award
India News

दादा साहेब फाल्के का नाम हिंदी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के कुछ लोगों के लिए बन गया है कारोबार का जरिया

21 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

पुलवामा हमले के बाद पाकिस्तान को बड़ा झटका, बॉर्डर से लौटाए गोरखपुर आने वाले छुहारे लदे 20 ट्रक

22 फरवरी 2019

Imran Khan
World

घबराए इमरान ने बुलाई राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा परिषद की बैठक, कहा- भारत को जवाब दे सेना

21 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा आतंकी हमले के बाद मौके पर तैनात सुरक्षाबल
India News

पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ सैन्य कार्रवाई में देरी से सरकार में चिंता, चुकानी पड़ेगी कीमत

22 फरवरी 2019

कुलभूषण जाधव
World

कुलभूषण को माफी की भारत की दलील खारिज करे आईसीजे : पाकिस्तान

22 फरवरी 2019

देश का पहला रोबोट
India News

केरल पुलिस में काम करेगा देश का पहला रोबोट, ये हैं खूबियां

21 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

akhilesh yadav, mayawati
Lucknow

यूपी: सपा 37 और बसपा 38 सीटों पर लड़ेगी चुनाव, यहां देखें पूरी लिस्ट

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 को लेकर समाजवादी पार्टी और बहुजन समाज पार्टी ने सीटों की लिस्ट जारी कर दी है। इस लिस्ट के अनुसार, समाजवादी पार्टी 37 सीटों पर और बसपा 38 लोकसभा सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेगी।

21 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
court
Lucknow

सहायक शिक्षक भर्ती मामले में फैसला सुरक्षित, 6 जनवरी को हुई थी परीक्षा

23 फरवरी 2019

सहारनपुर से दो आतंकी हुए गिरफ्तार
Lucknow

सहारनपुर से पकड़े गए जैश आतंकियों की स्थानीय कोर्ट में हुई पेशी, 72 घंटे की मिली ट्रांजिट रिमांड

23 फरवरी 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

सीएम योगी बोले, दुनिया में भारत के ब्रांड नंबर-1 हैं मोदी

23 फरवरी 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यानाथ
Lucknow

पुलवामा के शहीदों को याद करके रोए सीएम योगी, बोले- आतंक के खात्में के लिए सरकार प्रतिबद्ध

22 फरवरी 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

आज युवाओं के मन की बात जानेंगे योगी, सभी 75 जिलों में होगा प्रसारण

22 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक चित्र
Lucknow

लखनऊ: बाजारखाला में निर्माणाधीन फ्लाइओवर से सरिये का जाल गिरा, छह घायल

23 फरवरी 2019

यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकत्रियों के मानदेय बढ़ा, मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने किया एलान

21 फरवरी 2019

बोर्ड में लगातार बढ़ रही है शिकायतें
Lucknow

यूपी राज्य सूचना आयुक्तों की नियुक्ति का आदेश जारी, 10 नामों को हरी झंडी

22 फरवरी 2019

शिक्षक भर्ती
Lucknow

69000 सहायक शिक्षक भर्ती परीक्षा मामले में जल्द फैसला आने की उम्मीद

21 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

यूपी में बढ़ते क्राइम रेट पर एडीजी लॉ एंड ऑर्डर आनंद कुमार ने अमर उजाला से की बातचीत

यूपी में बढ़ते क्राइम के ग्राफ पर यूपी के एडीजी लॉ एंड ऑर्डर आनंद कुमार ने अमर उजाला से खुलकर बातचीत की।

22 फरवरी 2019

अनुप्रिया पटेल 1:08

चुनाव से पहले बीजेपी से गठबंधन पर ये बोलीं अपना दल नेता अनुप्रिया पटेल, राम मंदिर पर थी ये राय

22 फरवरी 2019

सपा बसपा 1:44

सपा-बसपा ने जारी की सीटों की लिस्ट, आरएलडी के लिए छोड़ी तीन सीटें

21 फरवरी 2019

धर्म पाल सिंह 1:35

यूपी के सिंचाई मंत्री धर्मपाल सिंह से EXCLUSIVE बातचीत, कुंभ को लेकर किया ये दावा

19 फरवरी 2019

विधायक 1:08

यूपी विधानसभा में रोए सपा विधायक, कहा- कोई तो दिला दो मेरे 10 लाख रुपए

19 फरवरी 2019

Related

अमित शाह
Lucknow

आज लखनऊ पहुंचेंगे भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह, कार्यकर्ताओं को देंगे चुनावी जीत का मंत्र

22 फरवरी 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

चुनाव से पहले तबादलों का दौर जारी, बदले 17 आईएएस व 15 आईपीएस

20 फरवरी 2019

three claimants of VIP number 0001
Lucknow

वाहन के वीआईपी नंबर 0001 के तीन दावेदार, तीन दिन तक लगा सकेंगे ऊंची बोली

22 फरवरी 2019

योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

सीएम योगी बोले- नामुमकिन को मुमकिन में बदलने का नाम ही मोदी, राम मंदिर का रास्ता जरूर निकलेगा

22 फरवरी 2019

रालोद उपाध्यक्ष जयंत चौधरी
Lucknow

कांग्रेस से नहीं सपा-बसपा से ही रालोद का गठबंधन: जयंत चौधरी

21 फरवरी 2019

Special campaign by election commission for adding names in voter list in lucknow before elections
Lucknow

लखनऊ में लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले मतदाता सूची में नाम जोड़ने को विशेष अभियान आज से

23 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.