Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Akhilesh yadav speaks on lackness of oxygen in Uttar Pradesh.

यूपी: ऑक्सीजन की कमी पर अखिलेश यादव का हमला, बोले- झूठ बोल रही योगी सरकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Published by: ishwar ashish Updated Tue, 27 Apr 2021 11:36 AM IST

सार

अखिलेश यादव ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि जिस तरह उत्तर प्रदेश के लोग ऑक्सीजन के लिए दर-दर भटक रहे हैं वो बेहद दुखद है। उससे भी दुखद है कि भाजपा सरकार सरेआम झूठ बोल रही है कि कहीं कोई कमी नहीं है।
सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव।
सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव। - फोटो : amar ujala
विस्तार

समाजवादी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने कहा कि प्रदेश में ऑक्सीजन की कमी को लेकर योगी सरकार पर हमला बोला। उन्होंने कहा कि योगी सरकार ऑक्सीजन की उपलब्धता पर सरेआम झूठ बोल रही है।
उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा कि जिस तरह उत्तर प्रदेश के लोग ऑक्सीजन के लिए दर-दर भटक रहे हैं वो बेहद दुखद है। उससे भी दुखद है कि भाजपा सरकार सरेआम झूठ बोल रही है कि कहीं कोई कमी नहीं है।


ये एक नैतिक अपराध है। अब तो भाजपा के समर्थक तक इस झूठ में अपनों को खोने के लिए बाध्य हैं। सत्य का इतना अपमान पहले कभी नहीं हुआ।



बता दें कि सपा अध्यक्ष कोरोना संक्रमित हो गए थे जिसके बाद से वह अपने घर पर इलाज करवा रहे हैं। 

