शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Akhilesh yadav says Uttar Pradesh becomes Hatya Pradesh.

अखिलेश यादव बोले, 'हत्या प्रदेश' बन गया है यूपी, लगातार हो रही हैं हत्याएं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 18 Aug 2019 06:39 PM IST
Akhilesh yadav says Uttar Pradesh becomes Hatya Pradesh.
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
यूपी के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री व समाजवादी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने प्रदेश की खराब कानून व्यवस्था पर कहा कि यूपी को उत्तम प्रदेश कहा जाना चाहिए था पर अब यह हत्या प्रदेश बन गया है।
विज्ञापन
उन्होंने कानून व्यवस्था पर सवाल उठाते हुए कहा कि यहां लगातार हत्याएं हो रही हैं। सरकार का कानून व्यवस्था पर कोई नियंत्रण नहीं है।

अखिलेश यादव इस मुद्दे पर पहले भी सरकार को घेरते रहे हैं।
 
 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

उत्तर प्रदेश बना 'हत्या प्रदेश', अपराध नियंत्रण के दावे कागजी: अखिलेश यादव

17 अगस्त 2019

सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव।
Lucknow

एक भी योजना जमीन पर नहीं उतार पाए मुख्यमंत्री योगी : अखिलेश यादव

14 अगस्त 2019

सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

मोदी सरकार ने वर्ष 1964 के स्तर पर पहुंचा दी भारत की अर्थव्यवस्था: अखिलेश यादव

14 अगस्त 2019

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
अखिलेश यादव व गृहमंत्री अमित शाह।
Lucknow

जम्मू कश्मीर पर केंद्र के फैसले पर अखिलेश यादव ने दिया बयान, कही ये बातें

5 अगस्त 2019

साप्ताहिक राशिफल
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 19 से 25 अगस्त: सभी 12 राशियों के लिए कुछ ऐसा बीतेगा ये हफ्ता

18 अगस्त 2019

भारतीय सेना (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कश्मीर मुद्दे पर किसी भी हद तक जा सकता है पाक, सीमा पर नापाक हरकत जारी, भारतीय सेना तैयार

18 अगस्त 2019

अपनी संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में संतान गोपाल पाठ और हवन करवाएं - 24 अगस्त 2019
Astrology Services

अपनी संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में संतान गोपाल पाठ और हवन करवाएं - 24 अगस्त 2019
विज्ञापन
law and order in uttar pradesh crime in uttar pradesh akhilesh yadav uttam pradesh hatya pradesh
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Mahakal Temple
Madhya Pradesh

भगवान महाकाल मंदिर के विकास और विस्तार के लिए शुरू होगी 300 करोड़ की योजना

18 अगस्त 2019

यूपी पुलिस (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

यूपी: पुलिसवालों का साप्ताहिक अवकाश बना ड्रामा, शर्तें-बंदिशें ऐसी कि ना जाने कब आ जाए बुलावा

18 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर
India News

जलवायु परिवर्तन: संयुक्त राष्ट्र की बैठक में चिंता साझा करेंगे बेसिक देश 

18 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

यूपी: पत्नी को फर्जी तलाक, फिर प्रेमिका से कर ली शादी, अब पीड़िता ने दर्ज कराया केस

18 अगस्त 2019

शरद पवार
India News

पता नहीं राणे का कांग्रेस में शामिल होने का फैसला गलत था या बड़ी भूल: शरद पवार 

18 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट
Prayagraj

शिकायतकर्ता की गैरहाजिरी में खारिज नहीं होगा मुकदमा: हाईकोर्ट

18 अगस्त 2019

तीन तलाक (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Moradabad

दक्षिण अफ्रीका से फोन पर दे दिया तीन तलाक, पीड़िता ने एसपी से लगाई गुहार

18 अगस्त 2019

कोर्ट ने सुनाया आदेश (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Chandigarh

युवक हत्या मामला: अदालत ने सुनाई पांच हत्यारों को सात-सात साल की सजा

18 अगस्त 2019

ट्रक और बस में टक्कर, घायल यात्री
Moradabad

भीषण हादसा: गलत दिशा में घुसे ट्रक से हुई भिड़ंत, 24 यात्री घायल

18 अगस्त 2019

सड़क हादसे पर परिवार का बयान
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: सड़क हादसे में युवक की मौत, परिवारवालों का दुर्घटना मानने से इनकार

17 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Reservation cota reaches to 60 percent in Uttar Pradesh.
Lucknow

यूपी में आरक्षण कोटा 60 फीसदी, अब हर दसवां पद गरीबों के लिए आरक्षित

यूपी में आरक्षण कोटा 60 फीसदी पहुंच गया है जिससे अब हर दसवां पद एक गरीब को मिलेगा। इस संबंध में कार्मिक अनुभाग दो ने शासनादेश जारी कर दिया है।

18 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
A child died in an accident in Sarojininagar in Lucknow.
Lucknow

अज्ञात वाहन की टक्कर से विपरीत दिशा से आ रहे पिकप से भिड़ी स्कूटी, मासूम की मौत, मां जख्मी

18 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

पॉलीटेक्निक में दाखिला खत्म, खाली रह गईं एक लाख से ज्यादा सीटें

18 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

प्राइवेट मेडिकल व डेंटल कॉलेजों में अब भी सीटें खाली, 18 अगस्त तक होंगे पंजीकरण

18 अगस्त 2019

Dharmendra asked help from chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
Lucknow

मुख्यमंत्री योगी से मदद मांगने पहुंचा भारत का 'सबसे बड़ा आदमी', जानें- क्या थी मुश्किल

18 अगस्त 2019

गोदाम में लगी भीषण आग।
Lucknow

अवैध तरीके से चल रहे ई-रिक्शा के चार्जिंग गोदाम में लगी भीषण आग, तीन झुलसे

18 अगस्त 2019

प्रियंका गांधी।
Lucknow

भाजपा नेताओं के दिलों में बलात्कार के आरोपी सेंगर का वास: प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा

18 अगस्त 2019

Lucknow High Court
Lucknow

सिपाही भर्ती के अभ्यर्थी के प्रत्यावेदन पर दो सप्ताह में लें निर्णय : हाईकोर्ट

18 अगस्त 2019

अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

सैनिक स्कूलों में किसानों के बेटे ज्यादा इसलिए इसके प्रति भाजपा का रवैया उपेक्षापूर्ण : अखिलेश

17 अगस्त 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

योगी व स्वतंत्र देव दिल्ली में, जल्द हो सकता है मंत्रिपरिषद विस्तार

17 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

भाजपा सांसद हंसराज हंस का बयान- JNU का नाम बदलकर MNU कर दो

दिल्ली से लोकसभा सांसद हंसराज हंस ने जवाहर लाल नेहरू यूनिवर्सिटी का नाम बदलने की वकालत की है। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट

18 अगस्त 2019

यमुना में बाढ़ 1:43

दिल्ली में आ सकती है बाढ़, हथिनी कुंड से छोड़ा गया 5 साल में अब तक का सबसे ज्यादा पानी

18 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 2:09

एक और स्टार किड की बॉलीवुड में एंट्री, बोहनी पर आशीर्वाद देने पहुंचीं दिग्गज हस्तियां

18 अगस्त 2019

पीओके मुद्दे पर राजनाथ सिंह का बयान 3:10

राजनाथ सिंह की पाकिस्तान को दो टूक- ‘पाक से अब सिर्फ पीओके मुद्दे पर होगी बात’

18 अगस्त 2019

कश्मीर 3:05

दर्जनों पाकिस्तान समर्थकों से अकेली भिड़ीं शाजिया इल्मी, दक्षिण कोरिया में कहा, भारत जिंदाबाद

18 अगस्त 2019

Related

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती।
Lucknow

मायावती ने आर्थिक मंदी को लेकर केंद्र सरकार को किया आगाह, पूर्व वित्तमंत्री जेटली का लिया हालचाल

17 अगस्त 2019

राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल
Lucknow

अपनी सुरक्षा से 50 कर्मियों को हटाएंगी यूपी की राज्यपाल आनंदी बेन पटेल

17 अगस्त 2019

सड़क के किनारे सफेट पट्टी
Lucknow

सड़क पर अब सफेद पट्टी के अंदर भी वाहन खड़ा करने पर देना होगा जुर्माना, जान लें यह नया नियम

16 अगस्त 2019

fraud in biomertic attendence by smarak employees
Lucknow

स्मारक कर्मचारी नकली अंगूठे से लगा रही हाजिरी, तीन नए पकड़े गए

18 अगस्त 2019

73 prisoners will be released on Independence Day.
Lucknow

स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर रिहा किए जाएंगे जेलों में बंद 73 कैदी, मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने दिए निर्देश

14 अगस्त 2019

नीरज शेखर
Lucknow

नीरज शेखर का निर्विरोध निर्वाचन तय, औपचारिक घोषणा 19 को

17 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited