अखिलेश यादव बोले, 'हत्या प्रदेश' बन गया है यूपी, लगातार हो रही हैं हत्याएं

Samajwadi Party leader and Former Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav: Yeh Uttar Pradesh jo 'Uttam Pradesh' kehlaya jana chahiye tha aaj 'Hatya Pradesh' kaha ja raha hai. Yahan hatyayein lagataar ho rahi hain. pic.twitter.com/cnFLex0lV3— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 18, 2019
यूपी में आरक्षण कोटा 60 फीसदी पहुंच गया है जिससे अब हर दसवां पद एक गरीब को मिलेगा। इस संबंध में कार्मिक अनुभाग दो ने शासनादेश जारी कर दिया है।
18 अगस्त 2019