शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   akhilesh yadav meets mayawati in lucknow.

मायावती से मिलने उनके घर पहुंचे अखिलेश यादव, ट्वीट कर कहा- ये 'महाजीत' का आगाज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 14 Mar 2018 08:59 PM IST
मायावती के बंगले के बाहर अखिलेश की कार।
मायावती के बंगले के बाहर अखिलेश की कार। - फोटो : amar ujala
गोरखपुर व फूलपुर उपचुनाव में जीत के बाद सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती से मुलाकात कर उन्हें जीत की बधाई दी। अखिलेश बुधवार शाम को मायावती के लखनऊ स्थित घर पहुंचे। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा कि गोरखपुर व फूलपुर उपचुनाव में जीत के बाद सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती से मुलाकात कर उन्हें जीत की बधाई दी।
आपको बता दें कि दो सीटों पर हुए उपचुनाव में बसपा ने सपा के प्रत्याशियों को समर्थन दिया था। अब जीत के बाद 2019 के आमचुनाव के लिए सपा-बसपा महागठबंधन के कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं।

हालांकि, अखिलेश ने उपचुनाव नतीजों के बाद प्रेस कांफ्रेंस करते हुए महागठबंधन पर खुलकर तो कुछ नहीं कहा। पर, उन्होंने ये जरूर कहा कि ये जश्न मनाने का वक्त है। जब उपचुनाव में भाजपा का ये हाल हुआ तो आमचुनाव में क्या होगा, आप सोच सकते हैं...।



 

RELATED

uttar pradesh news mayawati akhilesh yadav

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

BirthDay Special: When Karan Johar asked Alia Bhatt to loose weight
Bollywood

B'Day Spl: जब पहली फिल्म के लिए आलिया के सामने करण जौहर ने रखी ये अजीबोगरीब शर्त

14 मार्च 2018

VIDEO: Katrina Kaif wishes Aamir Khan Happy birthday in unique style
Bollywood

VIDEO: कटरीना ने किया कुछ ऐसा कि आमिर खान को जन्मदिन की बधाई देने के मामले में निकल गईं सबसे आगे

14 मार्च 2018

Not wife Kiran Rao but this person is first one to wish Aamir Khan on his 53rd birthday
Bollywood

WIFE किरण नहीं बल्कि इन्होंने आमिर खान को किया सबसे पहले विश, आधी रात को ऐसे दी जन्मदिन की बधाई

14 मार्च 2018

सुहाना खान
Bollywood

नानी के सामने छोटी ड्रेस पहनने पर ट्रोल हुईं सुहाना, लोगों ने किए ऐसे कमेंट्स

14 मार्च 2018

Halkaa
Bollywood

रणवीर शौरी-पाउली दाम की फिल्म को मिला अवॉर्ड, कनाडा में हुआ वर्ल्ड प्रीमियर, 6 और जगहों से न्योता

14 मार्च 2018

Ishq Subhan Allah
Television

इश्क सुभान अल्लाह: तीन तलाक के मुद्दे पर बना टीवी सीरियल, लॉन्चिंग से पहले विवादों में घिरा

14 मार्च 2018

Box office prediction of Ajay Devgn and Ilena D'cruz Raid
Bollywood

इस हफ्ते पड़ेगी बॉलीवुड में ‘Raid’, जानिए पहला वीकेंड कितना कमा पाएगी अजय देवगन की फिल्म

14 मार्च 2018

Kapil Sharma
Television

कपिल शर्मा के कॉमेडी शो की शूटिंग शुरू, इन 3 बातों को लेकर सस्पेंस अब भी बरकरार

14 मार्च 2018

Pankaj Tripathi
Bollywood

बिहारी मूल का यह एक्टर अब इंटरनेशनल फिल्म में आएगा नजर, टीवी से लेकर बॉलीवुड तक में मचा चुका है धूम

14 मार्च 2018

इरफान खान
Bollywood

बीमारी के बावजूद इस रीमेक फिल्म का ऑफर ठुकरा ना पाए इरफान खान, निभाएंगे सनकी पति का रोल

14 मार्च 2018

Most Read

आईएएस के लखनऊ स्थित बंगले पर आईटी टीम ने छापा मारा।
Lucknow

सीनियर IAS अरविंद के घर आयकर विभाग का छापा, 90 लाख का सोना व 60 लाख का कैश बरामद

आयकर विभाग की टीम ने बुधवार को उत्तर प्रदेश के सीनियर आईएएस कुमार अरविंद सिंह देव की स्टील फैक्ट्री सहित सात ठिकानों पर छापा मारा। जिसमें बड़ी मात्रा में सोना और कैश बरामद हुआ है।

14 मार्च 2018

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

गोरखपुर व फूलपुर उपचुनाव के नतीजे हमारे लिए एक सबक: मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ

14 मार्च 2018

सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव व वरिष्ठ नेता किरनमय नंदा।
Lucknow

जनता ने राष्ट्रवाद के नाम पर झूठे वादे करने वालों को जवाब दिया है: अखिलेश यादव

14 मार्च 2018

ममता बनर्जी, नरेंद्र मोदी व अखिलेश यादव।
Lucknow

ममता ने माया-अखिलेश की पीठ थपथपाई, कहा- ये भाजपा के अंत की शुरुआत

14 मार्च 2018

डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद मौर्य
Lucknow

हमें बिल्कुल उम्मीद नहीं थी कि बसपा के वोट भी सपा के खाते में ऐसे जाएंगे : केशव मौर्य

14 मार्च 2018

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says on bypoll results, Lalu yadav is the name of an ideology
National

जीत के बाद बोले तेजस्वी- लालू एक विचारधारा का नाम, इस जीत के बाद और तेज होगी CBI-ED की कार्रवाई 

14 मार्च 2018

एक दूसरे का अभिवादन करते सपा नेता रामगोविंद चौधरी और बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती।
Lucknow

बसपा के धुर विरोधी रामगोविंद चौधरी ने मायावती का ऐसे किया अभिवादन तो देखते रह गए लोग

14 मार्च 2018

विश्व हिंदू परिषद
Lucknow

उपचुनाव में भाजपा की हार पर विहिप का तगड़ा हमला, कहा- ये संगठन की हार

14 मार्च 2018

जीत के बाद सपा के प्रवीण निषाद।
Gorakhpur

29 साल बाद गोरखपुर में ढहा भगवा का किला

14 मार्च 2018

नगर कौंसिल के कथित घपलों का मामला
Ludhiana

नगर कौंसिल के कथित घपलों का मामला

14 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

बीजेपी के खुशी के दिन गए: एसपी अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव

गोरखपुर और फूलपुर लोकसभा उपचुनाव में एसपी की जीत पर एसपी अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव बेहद खुश नजर आए। अखिलेश यादव ने जहां बीएसपी अध्यक्ष मायावती को शुक्रिया कहा वहीं बाकी विपक्षी लोगों को धन्यवाद देते हुए कहा कि जनता ने बीजेपी को सबक सिखाया है।

14 मार्च 2018

मतदान कर पोलिंग बूथ से बाहर निकलते मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ। 2:41

लोकसभा उपचुनाव में हार के बाद सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने बताई हार की वजह

14 मार्च 2018

विकास वर्मा 1:46

इस वजह से पूर्व मंत्री के बेटे ने खुद को मारी गोली!

14 मार्च 2018

हरदोई 1:56

यूपी पुलिस की कार्रवाई जारी, 25000 के इनामी के पैर में मारी गोली और फिर

14 मार्च 2018

लखनऊ 3:10

VIDEO: प्रिंसिपल ने फेल करने की धमकी के साथ छात्राओं से की ये 'गंदी डिमांड'

13 मार्च 2018

Recommended

आईएएस के लखनऊ स्थित बंगले पर आईटी टीम ने छापा मारा।
Lucknow

सीनियर IAS अरविंद के घर आयकर विभाग का छापा, 90 लाख का सोना व 60 लाख का कैश बरामद

14 मार्च 2018

ममता बनर्जी, नरेंद्र मोदी व अखिलेश यादव।
Lucknow

ममता ने माया-अखिलेश की पीठ थपथपाई, कहा- ये भाजपा के अंत की शुरुआत

14 मार्च 2018

सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव व वरिष्ठ नेता किरनमय नंदा।
Lucknow

जनता ने राष्ट्रवाद के नाम पर झूठे वादे करने वालों को जवाब दिया है: अखिलेश यादव

14 मार्च 2018

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

गोरखपुर व फूलपुर उपचुनाव के नतीजे हमारे लिए एक सबक: मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ

14 मार्च 2018

विश्व हिंदू परिषद
Lucknow

उपचुनाव में भाजपा की हार पर विहिप का तगड़ा हमला, कहा- ये संगठन की हार

14 मार्च 2018

women police officers to be recruited in police stations.
Lucknow

यूपी के थानों में महिला पुलिसकर्मी होंगी ड्यूटी अफसर, इन जिलों में होगी तैनाती

14 मार्च 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.