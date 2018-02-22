शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   agra to Chitrakoot expressway will be developed as defense corridors 

इन्वेस्टर्स समिट: मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने बुंदेलखंड के विकास का खींचा खाका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Thu, 22 Feb 2018 12:05 PM IST
agra to Chitrakoot expressway will be developed as defense corridors 
योगी आदित्यनाथ
इन्वेसस्टर्स सिमट के दूसरे दिन मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने मुख्य अतिथि निर्मला सीता रमन, रक्षा मंत्री भारत सरकार का स्वागत किया। इस दौरान कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए मुख्यमंत्री प्रदेश में विकास और निवेश की संभावनाओं पर प्रकाश डाला।
उन्होंने कहा कि जितनी अच्छी कनेक्टीविटी प्रदेश के अंदर है, वह कहीं और नहीं है। कई नए एयरपोर्ट और एक्सप्रेस-वे का निर्माण किया जा रहा है। मुख्यमंत्री ने बुंदेलखंड के विकास के लिए आगरा से चित्रकूट के बीच झांसी-महोबा से लिंक करते हुए एक्सप्रेस-वे की घोषणा भी की।

इस एक्सप्रेस-वे को डिफेंस कॉरीडोर के रूप में विकसित करने का लक्ष्य है। उन्होंने कहा कि इसके लिए जल्द ही पॉलिसी लायी जाएगी। निवेशकों को जमीन उलब्ध कराने के लिए सरकार के पास पर्याप्त डिफेंस लैंड है।

निवेशकों को ऑनलाइन लैंड बैंक के जरिए जमीन उपलब्ध कराने की प्रक्रिया प्रारंभ की गई है। यही नहीं बुधवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने प्रदेश में निवेशकों के लिए सिंगल विंडो सिस्टम की शुरुआत की। इसके तहत निवेशकों को करीब 20 विभागों की करीब 70 से ज्यादा सेवाएं उलब्ध करायी जाएंगी।
cm yogi up investor summit development of bundelkhand

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Time Traveler Returns With Photographic Evidence From Year 5000 Reveals Shocking Facts About Earth
World of Wonders

इस बार सबूत के साथ सन 5000 से लौटा 'टाइम ट्रैवलर', किया चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

22 फरवरी 2018

Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor feels Shah rukh's look in Zero is alien like, targets Karan johar
Bollywood

शाहरुख खान के बारे में इस डायरेक्टर ने बोली ऐसी बात, फैंस को आ जाएगा गुस्सा

22 फरवरी 2018

Do you know Two big mysterious coincidence in the history
World of Wonders

ये हैं इतिहास के 2 सबसे रहस्यमयी इत्तेफाक, टाइटेनिक से जुड़ा है एक राज

22 फरवरी 2018

Why judge break the pens nib after the death penalty
Weird Stories

फांसी की सजा के बाद पेन की निब तोड़ने का क्या मतलब है, नहीं जानते होंगे आप

22 फरवरी 2018

sikh community Lodged FIR Against Diljit Dosanjh hurt with song pant mein gun
Bollywood

'पैंट में गन' गाने पर दिलजीत दोसांझ के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज, सिख समुदाय ने लगाया गंभीर आरोप

22 फरवरी 2018

irrfan khan film blackmale trailer released
Bollywood

एक्ट्रेस WIFE को किसी और की बाहों में देखा तो सह न पाए 'इरफान'...और करने लगे 'Blackमेल'

22 फरवरी 2018

Abhishek kapoor starts Kedarnath shooting again with Sara Ali khan and Sushant Rajput
Bollywood

सारा और सुशांत पर बाबा 'केदारनाथ' की हुई कृपा, ये ट्वीट है सबूत

22 फरवरी 2018

sanjay dutt biopic distribution rights sold by 110 crore rupees before release
Bollywood

साल की सबसे बड़ी ब्लॉकबस्टर होगी संजय दत्त की बायोपिक, रिलीज से पहले ही कमाए 110 करोड़

22 फरवरी 2018

amitabh bachchan started following congress leaders on twitter
Bollywood

जानें अमिताभ बच्चन ने क्या किया ऐसा, कांग्रेस ज्वाइन करने की लगने लगीं अटकलें

22 फरवरी 2018

Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone unfit to shoot for Vishal Bhardwaj next film
Bollywood

विशाल भारद्वाज की फिल्म की शूटिंग लटकी, इरफान खान और दीपिका पादुकोण हैं वजह

22 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

high school science examination will again be conducted on 10 March
Lucknow

हाईस्कूल: लखनऊ में विज्ञान की परीक्षा निरस्त, अब 10 मार्च को होगी परीक्षा

यूपी बोर्ड ने मंगलवार को हुई हाईस्कूल विज्ञान की परीक्षा 14 जिलों में निरस्त कर दी है। बोर्ड ने महाराजगंज में परीक्षा के एक दिन पहले विज्ञान का प्रश्नपत्र आउट होने के कारण यह निर्णय लिया है।

22 फरवरी 2018

tej pratap yadav vacated the official bunglow as nitish kumar released ghosts in it
Bihar

तेज प्रताप ने छोड़ा सरकारी बंगला, नीतीश पर लगाया 'भूत' छोड़ने का आरोप

22 फरवरी 2018

Naseemuddin will become Congress's Muslim face
Kanpur

नसीमुद्दीन बनेंगे कांग्रेस का मुस्लिम चेहरा, इन जिलों में बना रखी है अच्छी पकड़

22 फरवरी 2018

pranav singh champion answer to indiscipline notice
Dehradun

प्रणव सिंह चैंपियन ने अनुशासनहीनता के नोटिस पर सौंपा अपना जवाब

22 फरवरी 2018

six injured after ceiling collapse of a Banquet Hall in delhi
Delhi NCR

जयमाल के दौरान स्टेज के पास गिरी दीवार, दूल्हा-दुल्हन ने भागकर बचाई जान

22 फरवरी 2018

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Meeting With Punjab CM Captain Amrinder Singh
Chandigarh

कैप्टन ने ट्रूडो को सौंपी 9 अलगाववादियों की लिस्ट, देखकर कैनेडियन PM बोले...

22 फरवरी 2018

pm modi and amit shah expressed his anguish on death of BJP MLA Lokendra Singh.
Lucknow

भाजपा विधायक लोकेंद्र सिंह की हादसे में मौत पर पीएम मोदी व अमित शाह ने जताया शोक

21 फरवरी 2018

The procession took place on the door, the police picked up the bride
Nainital

चौखट पर बारात, पुलिस दुल्हन को उठा ले गई

22 फरवरी 2018

Terrorists fired on security forces in Bandipora of North Kashmir
Jammu

J&K: हाजिन में कासो के दौरान आतंकियों ने सुरक्षाबलों पर की फायरिंग, एक जवान घायल

22 फरवरी 2018

youth new movement for gairsain
Dehradun

गैरसैंण राजधानी के लिए नया जनांदोलन खड़ा कर रहा युवा उत्तराखंड

22 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

साइबर क्राइम को लेकर ये बोले राजनाथ सिंह

यूपी इनवेस्टर्स समिट में शामिल होने पहुंचे गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने यूपी सरकार की तारीफ की। राजनाथ सिंह ने बताया कि प्रदेश की सरकार अपराध और भ्रष्टाचार पर कार्रवाई कर रही है। वहीं राजनाथ सिंह ने साइबर क्राइम को भी खत्म करने की बात की।

22 फरवरी 2018

HAS BJP ORGANSIED INVESTORS SUMMIT TO WIN MAJORITY OF LOK SABHA SEATS IN UTTAR PRADESH 4:09

क्या इन्वेस्टर्स समिट के जरिए 2019 में यूपी में बढ़त बनाना चाह रही है बीजेपी?

22 फरवरी 2018

UP CM YOGI ADITYANATH DURING INAUGRAL OF UP INVESTER SUMMIT IN LUCKNOW 1:47

यूपी को बीमारू स्थिती से उभारना है: सीएम योगी

22 फरवरी 2018

PM MODI ATTENDS UP INVESTORS SUMMIT 2018 IN LUCKNOW 3:23

यूपी इन्वेस्टर्स समिट 2018 पहुंचे पीएम मोदी ने कहा ये

22 फरवरी 2018

PM NARENDRA MODI ANNOUNCES DEFENCE CORRIDOR FOR BUNDELKHAND 3:04

बदलेंगे बुंदेलखंड के दिन, पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने दिया ये तोहफा

22 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Two new industrial cities will be set in this city of UP, so many people will get employment
Meerut

यूपी के इस जिले में बसेंगे दो नए औद्योगिक शहर, इतने लोगों को मिलेगा रोजगार

20 फरवरी 2018

cm yogi inspection of investor summit preparation at indra gandhi pratisthan
Lucknow

इन्वेस्टर्स समिट: अतिथियों से दुर्व्यवहार हुआ तो दंडित होंगे अधिकारी-सीएम योगी

18 फरवरी 2018

rohtas builder allottees protest in front of cm yogi at indra gandhi pratisthan
Lucknow

काफिले के सामने रोहतास बिल्डर के आवंटियों का प्रदर्शन, सीएम योगी ने दिया आश्वासन

18 फरवरी 2018

Businessmen seek guarantee from UP Govt
Bareilly

नई सरकार से गारंटी चाहते हैं उद्यमी

16 फरवरी 2018

Case registered after objectionable comment on PM and CM at social media
Varanasi

पीएम और सीएम पर सोशल मीडिया पर अभद्र टिप्पणी, मुकदमा दर्ज

14 फरवरी 2018

Deputy CM said, india has no option other than Modi, serious allegation against SP
Meerut

डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद मौर्या ने सपा पर लगाया ये गंभीर आरोप

14 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Switch to Amarujala.com App

Get Lightning Fast Experience

Click On Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.