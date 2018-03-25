शहर चुनें

अमित शाह से मुलाकात के बाद मिलने लगी मंच पर जगह: राजभर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 25 Mar 2018 06:14 PM IST
ओम प्रकाश राजभर
ओम प्रकाश राजभर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुछ दिन पहले योगी सरकार से नाराजगी जाहिर करने वाले ओमप्रकाश राजभर अब सरकार के रवैये से संतुष्ट नजर आ रहे हैं।
रविवार को कुछ पत्रकारों के सवाल पर उन्होंने कहा कि बीजेपी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह से मुलाकात के बाद सरकार के रवैये में उनके प्रति परिवर्तन आया है। उन्हें पहली बार सीएम और अन्य मंत्रियों के साथ मंच पर जगह दी गई। इस दौरान उन्होंने बीजेपी के नौवें प्रत्याशी अनिल अग्रवाल को जीत के लिए बधाई भी दी।

पार्टी विधायकों द्वारा कॉस वोटिंग पर राजभर ने कहा कि विधायक कैलाश नाथ सोनकर और त्रिवेणी राम से इस मामले में जवाब मांगा गया है। आरोप सिद्ध होने पर कार्रवाई भी की जाएगी।

गौरतलब है कि कैबिनेट मंत्री और सुहेलदेव भारतीय समाज पार्टी के अध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश राजभर ने राज्यसभा चुनाव से कुछ दिन पहले योगी सरकार पर अपनी और पार्टी की उपेक्षा का आरोप लगाया था।

इस मामले में नाराज ओमप्रकाश राजभर अमित शाह से मुलाकात करने दिल्ली भी गए थे। अमित शाह से मुलाकात के बाद संतुष्टि जाहिर करते हुए राज्यसभा में बीजेपी प्रत्याशी के समर्थन में मतदान करने की घोषणा की थी।

omprakash rajbhar amit shah rajyasabha election

