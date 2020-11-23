लव बर्ड्स में दिखाई देगी अध्ययन सुमन व स्नेहा सिंह की जोड़ी

NEW SHORT FILM... Kushal Srivastava - who directed #VodkaDiaries - has directed a *short film*... Titled #LoveBirds... Stars #AdhyayanSuman and #SnehaSingh... Antara Srivastava - daughter of actor #RajuSrivastava - has produced the film... Streaming on #YouTube. pic.twitter.com/TvHiQjXBmF