विकास को सरेंडर करने के लिए कहा था वो नहीं माना, आत्मरक्षा में मारनी पड़ी गोलीः एडीजी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Fri, 10 Jul 2020 02:30 PM IST
एडीजी कानून व्यवस्था प्रशांत कुमार।
एडीजी कानून व्यवस्था प्रशांत कुमार। - फोटो : amar ujala

ख़बर सुनें
यूपी के एडीजी कानून व्यवस्था प्रशांत कुमार ने मीडिया को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि विकास दुबे गाड़ी पलट जाने के बाद पुलिसकर्मी की पिस्तौल लेकर भागा था। उसे आत्मसमर्पण करने के लिए कहा गया तो वो नहीं माना जिसके बाद आत्मरक्षा में उस पर फायरिंग की गई जिसमें वह घायल हो गया और अस्पताल में उसकी मौत हो गई।
उन्होंने बताया कि इस घटना में चार पुलिसकर्मी घायल हुए हैं। मामले में 21 अभियुक्तों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया था जिसमें से तीन गिरफ्तार किए गए हैं। छह मारे जा चुके हैं। सात जेल जा चुके हैं।
 
adg law and order prashant kumar vikas dubey vikas dubey encounter

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

