233 ट्रेनों से अब तक लाए जा चुके हैं 2 लाख 81 हजार प्रवासी मजदूर: अपर मुख्य सचिव गृह

So far, 233 trains have brought 2,81,408 migrant workers to the state. Today 13 trains have arrived till now and more will come in the coming days. All the passengers will be screened and medical checkups will be conducted: Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi pic.twitter.com/0yIADMQIlg— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 12, 2020
Today the total number of active #COVID19 cases stands at 1774 while 1759 people have been cured/discharged from the hospitals. People should not fear from #COVID19 there should be no stigma attached to it. People should come forward&take tests: Principal Health Secy AM Prasad https://t.co/46fEUYfutw pic.twitter.com/SWDgbXYGRe— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 12, 2020
