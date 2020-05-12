शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   coronavirus in up Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi says 233 trains have brought 2,81,408 migrant workers to state

233 ट्रेनों से अब तक लाए जा चुके हैं 2 लाख 81 हजार प्रवासी मजदूर: अपर मुख्य सचिव गृह

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखनऊ Updated Tue, 12 May 2020 04:46 PM IST
विज्ञापन
Awanish Awasthi
Awanish Awasthi - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
यूपी के अपर मुख्य सचिव गृह अवनीश कुमार अवस्थी ने बताया कि अलग-अलग प्रदेशों से अब तक 2 लाख, 81 हजार 408 प्रवासी मजदूरों को उत्तर प्रदेश लाया जा चुका है।
विज्ञापन

मंगलवार को 13 ट्रेनें प्रवासी मजदूरों को ला रही हैं। इसी तरह आने वाले दिनों में भी प्रवासी मजदूरों की प्रदेश में वापसी होगी। सभी की स्क्रीनिंग व मेडिकल जांच करवाकर ही उन्हें घर भेजा जा रहा है। अपर मुख्य सचिव गृह ने मंगलवार को मीडिया को संबोधित करते हुए ये बातें कही।
 
डिस्चार्ज लोगों की संख्या वर्तमान कोरोना पीड़ितों से ज्यादा
प्रमुख सचिव स्वास्थ्य अमित मोहन प्रसाद ने बताया कि सोमवार को पहली बार ऐसा हुआ जब अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज होकर गए लोगों की संख्या कोरोना मरीजों की वर्तमान संख्या से अधिक थी। अब प्रदेश में कोरोना के 1735 सक्रिय मामले हैं जबकि 1758 लोग अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज होकर जा चुके हैं।
 

उन्होंने बताया कि जबकि मंगलवार को प्रदेश में कोरोना के सक्रिय मरीजों की संख्या 1774 है और 1759 लोगों को डिस्चार्ज कर घर भेज दिया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि इससे लोगों को डरने की जरूरत नहीं है बल्कि जिसमें भी लक्षण हों उसे आगे आकर जांच करवाना चाहिए।
Crack करें NEET-JEE | घर बैठे लें कोटा की फैकल्टी से कोचिंग, अभी रजिस्टर करें और पाएं 2000 रुपये की छूट | कूपन कोड - WEB2000
Click here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
awanish awasthi corona virus in up coronavirus coronavirus up coronavirus in up

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

कोरोना वायरस
Himachal Pradesh

Coronavirus: हिमाचल में पुलिस हेड कांस्टेबल समेत छह और संक्रमित

12 मई 2020

UP Assistant: सहायक अध्यापक भर्ती परीक्षा के परिणाम जारी
Lucknow

यूपी: 69000 सहायक अध्यापक भर्ती परीक्षा के परिणाम घोषित, 146060 अभ्यर्थियों को मिली सफलता

12 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Personal Finance

आज से बदली FD की दरें, निवेश करने से पहले ही जान लें SBI कितना दे रहा है ब्याज

12 मई 2020

सनी देओल, शाहरुख खान
Bollywood

शाहरुख खान ने दिखाया बड़ा दिल, सनी देओल को सौंपे इस ब्लॉकबस्टर फिल्म के अधिकार

12 मई 2020

वृष राशि में शुक्र वक्री
Predictions

शुक्र की वक्री चाल से किसी की बदलेगी लव लाइफ, तो किसी के पास आएगा पैसा

12 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

लॉकडाउन बढ़ेगा या मिलेगी छूट: आज रात आठ बजे देश को संबोधित करेंगे पीएम मोदी

12 मई 2020

भारतीय रेलवे
Business Diary

रेलवे में कैसा होगा सफर, डेढ़ घंटे पहले पहुंचना होगा स्टेशन, यात्रियों के लिए ये हैं दिशा-निर्देश

12 मई 2020

वायुसेना का विमान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

लद्दाख में दिखे चीन के हेलीकॉप्टर, पेट्रोलिंग के लिए पहुंचे हमारी वायुसेना के लड़ाकू विमान

12 मई 2020

कोरोना वायरस वैक्सीन
India News

Covid-19 Vaccine: कोरोना वैक्सीन अगस्त तक भारत में हो सकती है तैयार, सीएम राव ने प्रधानमंत्री को बताया

12 मई 2020

सोनम कपूर, आनंद आहूजा
Bollywood

दिल्ली में पति आनंद के साथ क्वारंटीन हैं सोनम कपूर, देखें आलीशान घर के अंदर की तस्वीरें

12 मई 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited