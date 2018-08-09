शहर चुनें

ब्रेक फेल होने से फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ी ने वाहनों को मारी टक्कर, हादसे में कई घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Thu, 09 Aug 2018 01:32 PM IST
हादसा स्थल का एक दृश्य।
हादसा स्थल का एक दृश्य। - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
राजधानी लखनऊ के महानगर चौराहा के पास बड़ा हादसा हो गया। फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ी ने गोल मार्केट चौराहे के पास आधा दर्जन गाड़ियों को टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में कई लोग घायल हो गए। घायलों को पास के अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है।
महानगर के ज्वेल पैलेस में आग लगने की सूचना पर फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ी UP 32 AN 4232 आग बुझाने जा रही थी कि गोल मार्केट के पहले ही ब्रेक फेल हो जाने से वाहन ने कई अन्य गाड़ियों को टक्कर मार दी।

हादसे में घायलों को अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है।

