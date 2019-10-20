शहर चुनें

Accident near Ikana Stadium in Lucknow.

लखनऊ: इकाना स्टेडियम के पास सड़क हादसा, ट्रक में जा घुसी स्कैनिया बस, 14 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 20 Oct 2019 11:43 AM IST
Accident near Ikana Stadium in Lucknow.
राजधानी लखनऊ में इकाना स्टेडियम के पास एक भीषण हादसा हो गया। नेपाल से दिल्ली जा रही एक तेज रफ्तार स्कैनिया बस एक ट्रक से भिड़ गई।
हादसे में एक छह माह की मासूम समेत करीब दो दर्जन लोग घायल हो गए।

घटनास्थल पर पुलिसकर्मी पहुंचे। हादसे में 108 इमरजेंसी एंबुलेंस ने मोर्चा संभाल लिया है।

घायलों को अस्पताल भेज दिया गया है।
