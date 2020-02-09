शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   A woman's body found in a pond of a village in Unchahar thana in Raebareli.

शौच के लिए निकली युवती का शव तालाब में उतराता मिला, दुष्कर्म के बाद हत्या की आशंका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायबरेली Updated Sun, 09 Feb 2020 02:14 PM IST
विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
रायबरेली के ऊंचाहार थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव में एक युवती का शव तालाब में उतराता हुआ पाया गया।
विज्ञापन
बताया जा रहा है कि वह दो दिन पूर्व शौच के लिए निकली थी।

परिजनों ने दुष्कर्म के बाद हत्या की आशंका जताई है।

पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है।
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

police encounter in jalim kheda of banthara in lucknow
Lucknow

बंथरा के जालिमखेड़ा में मुठभेड़, दोनों ओर से हुई सात राउंड फायरिंग, दबोचा गया इनामी बदमाश

9 फरवरी 2020

सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव।
Lucknow

सपने दिखाने व जुमलों से भटकाने की कला कोई भाजपा से सीखे : अखिलेश यादव

9 फरवरी 2020

अवैध शराब के साथ पकड़ा गया आरोपी।
Lucknow

रायबरेली: एसटीएफ ने पकड़ी 75 लाख की शराब, हरियाणा से ले जाई जा रही थी बिहार

9 फरवरी 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
तराशे गए पत्थर व विहिप का राम मंदिर मॉडल।
Lucknow

अयोध्या: राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट तय करेगा तराशे गए पत्थरों का भविष्य, दान में लेकर इस्तेमाल करने की अटकलें

9 फरवरी 2020

Jasprit Bumrah
Wiki

Jasprit Bumrah

8 फरवरी 2020

Adam Zampa
Wiki

Adam Zampa

8 फरवरी 2020

raebareli news unchahar thana kshetra crime in uttar pradesh
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावों के दौरान मतदान के बाद मुस्लिम महिलाएं
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली चुनाव: एग्जिट पोल में आप की प्रचंड जीत, सीएए-शाहीन बाग नहीं बन सका मुद्दा

9 फरवरी 2020

corona
World

कोरोनावायरस: चीन के ‘सरकारी तंत्र’ की अनदेखी ने फैलाई महामारी, अब तक 811 की मौत

9 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Sidharth Shukla
Television

Bigg Boss 13: टास्क में सिद्धार्थ ने नहीं दिया आरती का साथ, गुस्से में आई ये अभिनेत्री, कही ऐसी बात

9 फरवरी 2020

स्मृति और केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः महिलाओं को सलाह देने पर केजरीवाल-स्मृति इरानी में रार

9 फरवरी 2020

आधी आबादी
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः आधी आबादी ने लोकतंत्र में निभाई पूरी जिम्मेदारी

9 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
दिल्ली चुनाव
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः चौका-बर्तन कर महिलाएं घूंघट ओढ़कर मतदान करने निकलीं

9 फरवरी 2020

demo pic
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः हुक्के के धुएं के साथ हवा में उड़ता गया जातिगत समीकरण

9 फरवरी 2020

himanshi khurana
Television

Bigg Boss 13: प्रपोज डे पर हिमांशी ने आसिम को किया याद, साझा की ये खास तस्वीर

9 फरवरी 2020

demo pic
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः मतदान करने पहुंचे पर पता चला दे चुके हैं वोट

9 फरवरी 2020

demo pic
Delhi NCR

गांव में बरात लाए तो लाशें बिछा दूंगा... धमकी के बाद फैली सनसनी 

9 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

BMP-II SARATH defence expo
Lucknow

Defence Expo 2020: दुश्मन के पास वह आंख नहीं जो नजर उठाकर देख सके, BMP ने दिखाया जलवा

प्रधानमंत्री मंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी डिफेंस एक्सपो 2020 का उद्घाटन करने के बाद अहम क्षण.के भी गवाह बने। टैंक, तोप, हेलीकॉप्टर, कमांडो की क्षमता देखी। तालमेल, दक्षता और डिफेंस देखा।

5 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

बालाकोट एयरस्ट्राइक की रेकी करने वाले नेत्र-1 को डीआरडीओ ने अपडेट कर बनाया नेत्र-2

7 फरवरी 2020

Hypersonic Brahmos Missile
India News

भारत बना रहा है 9000 किमी रफ्तार वाली हाइपरसोनिक ब्रह्मोस, मुंह ताकता रह जाएगा रडार!

6 फरवरी 2020

Brahmos NG on Tejas
Lucknow

Defence Expo 2020: दुनिया के देशों को तेजस के साथ ब्रह्मोस मिसाइल निर्यात करने की भारत की तैयारी

6 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

काकोरी में आठवीं कक्षा के बच्चे ने शिक्षक के गले पर मारा चाकू, हालत गंभीर, ट्रॉमा रेफर

6 फरवरी 2020

demo pic
Lucknow

यूपी कैबिनेटः जमीन की रजिस्ट्री के लिए अब सभी को समान फीस

6 फरवरी 2020

डिफेंस एक्सपो।
Lucknow

डिफेंस एक्सपो : लखनऊ में आज से 54 देशों की अत्याधुनिक रक्षा तकनीक का संगम

5 फरवरी 2020

राजनाथ सिंह
Lucknow

Defence Expo : राजनाथ ने कहा, भविष्य की लड़ाइयों में बदली दिखेगी जंग की जमीनी हकीकत

6 फरवरी 2020

पूर्व राज्यपाल अजीज कुरैशी
Lucknow

सीएए : बिना अनुमति मार्च निकालने पर पूर्व राज्यपाल कुरैशी सहित आठ पर केस

4 फरवरी 2020

डिफेंस एक्सपो के कार्यक्रम का एक दृश्य।
Lucknow

डिफेंस एक्सपो: मुख्यमंत्री योगी बोले, बंधन कार्यक्रम में साइन हुए 50 हजार करोड़ रुपये के 23 एमओयू

7 फरवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

बीजेपी प्रत्याशी सुनील यादव बोले-केजरीवाल की हार तय, कहा-बीजेपी हारी तो कभी नहीं लड़ूंगा चुनाव

एग्जिट पोल में भले ही आम आदमी पार्टी को स्पष्ट बहुमत मिलता दिख रहा हो लेकिन बीजेपी इसे मानने को तैयार नहीं। नई दिल्ली सीट से केजरीवाल के खिलाफ मैदान में उतरे बीजेपी प्रत्याशी सुनील यादव ने केजरीवाल की हार को तय बताया है।

9 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली 1:29

दिल्ली चुनाव 2020: मतदान के बाद आत्मविश्वास से लबरेज ‘आप’, मनीष सिसोदिया ने कहा-सपने हो रहे पूरे

9 फरवरी 2020

सुपरमून 1:38

नौ फरवरी को दिखेगा 2020 का पहला सुपरमून, 14 गुना बड़ा और 30 गुना ज्यादा चमकीला होगा चांद

9 फरवरी 2020

कोरोना वायरस 1:42

भारत में चीन से आने वाले विदेशी नहीं कर सकेंगे प्रवेश, डीजीसीए ने दिया आदेश

9 फरवरी 2020

poetry in parliament loksabha rajyasabha 6:10

Poetry in Parliament - सियासत की पंचायत में शेर-ओ-शायरी के पंच

9 फरवरी 2020

Related

टक्कर के बाद लगी आग
Bahraich

बहराइचः टक्कर से बाइक में लगी आग, दो युवकों की जलकर मौत

7 फरवरी 2020

राष्ट्रीय युद्ध स्मारक पर पीएम मोदी
Lucknow

आज चार घंटे लखनऊ में रहेंगे पीएम मोदी, डिफेंस एक्सपो के उद्घाटन समारोह में लेंगे हिस्सा

5 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

तस्करी का एक नया तरीका कस्टम जांच के दौरान पकड़ा, यूं छिपाकर ला रहा था लाखों रुपये का सोना

6 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

लखनऊः छात्र ने फांसी लगा दी जान, शव देख पिता के उड़े होश, सुसाइड की बताई ये वजह

5 फरवरी 2020

defence expo
Lucknow

दो सौ डिग्री तापमान भी झेल लेता है ये इंसुलेटर पेंट, लखनऊ बेस्ड कंपनी भी एक्सपो में

5 फरवरी 2020

A man murdered in a village of thana kurebhar in Sultanpur.
Lucknow

सुल्तानपुर: घर में सो रहे एक ग्रामीण की धारदार हथियार मार कर हत्या

6 फरवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited