शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   A woman consumed poison with her three daughters in Bahraich.

सौतन के साथ झगड़ा होने पर महिला ने तीन बेटियों सहित खाया जहर, एक की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बहराइच Updated Thu, 30 May 2019 05:17 PM IST
अस्पताल में इलाज करवाते बच्चे।
अस्पताल में इलाज करवाते बच्चे। - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
बहराइच के इनामी गांव में सौतन के साथ झगड़ा होने पर महिला ने अपनी तीनों बेटियों को जहर खिलाने के बाद खुद भी खा लिया। जब तक परिजनों को पता चलता तब तक सबकी हालत बिगड़ने लगी।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
आनन-फानन में उन्हें अस्पताल ले जाया गया जहां इलाज के दौरान एक बच्ची की मौत हो गई।

बाकी दो बच्चियों व महिला की हालत नाजुक बताई जा रही है।



Recommended

डेमो
Lucknow

अलविदा की नमाज पर कल बदली रहेगी यातायात व्यवस्था, न जाएं इन रास्तों पर

30 मई 2019

चारों बच्चों के साथ डॉक्टर।
Lucknow

महिला ने एक साथ चार बच्चों को दिया जन्म, पति बोला- ऊपर वाले से दो मांगे थे चार दिए

30 मई 2019

Akhilesh Yadav shifts in his home on vikramaditya marg.
Lucknow

अखिलेश यादव के घर का पता बदला, इस घर में हुए शिफ्ट, मीडिया से नहीं की बात

30 मई 2019

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Astrology

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
उपमुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य
Lucknow

लोकसभा चुनाव में बुआ ने बबुआ को छला: यूपी के उप मुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य

30 मई 2019

एक ही परिवार के चार लोगों की मौत
Lucknow

एक कमरे से निकली चार लाशें, तड़प उठी लोगों की रूह, मां बोली- मेरे लाल को न ले जाओ

30 मई 2019

Cricket News

जब एक झटके में चूर हुआ था तीसरी बार विजेता बनने का ख्वाब, टूटे थे करोड़ों भारतीय दिल

29 मई 2019

विश्व कप 2007
मार्टिन गप्टिल
2015 विश्व कप भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम
भारत बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया विश्व कप 2015
Cricket News

जब एक झटके में चूर हुआ था तीसरी बार विजेता बनने का ख्वाब, टूटे थे करोड़ों भारतीय दिल

29 मई 2019

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
Astrology

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
विज्ञापन
bahraich news woman consumed poison with her daughters crime in bahraich
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

किसे मिलेगी अहम पदों की बागडोर
India News

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के साथ कौन होंगे वो चेहरे जो संभाल सकते हैं ये सबसे अहम 6 पद

30 मई 2019

ED will occupy 64.93 crores of AJL land in Panchkula
India News

चुनाव में मिली करारी हार के बाद गांधी परिवार को लगा एक और झटका, 64 करोड़ की संपत्ति होगी अटैच

30 मई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

मोदी का शपथ ग्रहण समारोह: दिल्ली में सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम, दस हजार जवान तैनात

30 मई 2019

दिल्ली से नवनिर्वाचित भाजपा सांसद
Delhi NCR

सांसद खत्म करेंगे 22 साल का वनवास,  विधानसभा चुनाव के दौरान काम के दम पर मांगेंगे वोट

30 मई 2019

Ban ROs where dissolved solids in water below 500 mg/litre, NGT tells govt
India News

जहां पानी ज्यादा खारा नहीं उन जगहों पर आरओ प्यूरीफायर पर प्रतिबंध लगाए सरकार : एनजीटी

29 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
Narendra Modi- Amit Shah
Delhi NCR

‘जासूसों’ पर भाजपा हाईकमान की नजर, नेताओं को बाहरी लोगों से दूरी बनाए रखने की नसीहत

29 मई 2019

ncpcr asks j&j to stop supply of controversial shampoo
India News

जॉनसन एंड जॉनसन बेबी शैम्पू ‘असुरक्षित’, तत्काल वापस लेने के निर्देश

29 मई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Meerut

कवाल कांड 2013: दंगे के 12 आरोपियों को कोर्ट ने किया बरी, एसआईटी ने दाखिल की थी चार्जशीट

29 मई 2019

आईपीएस अधिकारी राजीव कुमार ( (फाइल फोटो))
India News

शारदा चिटफंड घोटाला : राजीव कुमार की मुसीबतें बढ़ीं, सीबीआई ने भेजे ‘कागजात’

29 मई 2019

Lucknow High Court
Lucknow

दरोगा भर्ती 2016 के अभ्यर्थियों को हाईकोर्ट से राहत, अब नियुक्ति पत्र हो सकेंगे जारी

29 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

टीटीई ने लौटाया गहनों से भरा बैग
Lucknow

टीटीई ने दिया ईमानदारी का परिचय, लौटाया शताब्दी में छूटा गहनों से भरा बैग

शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस (12003) में बीते मंगलवार को छूटा गहनों से भरा बैग टीटीई एसएल मीना ने बुधवार को महिला को लौटा दिया। लखनऊ से ट्रेन में बैठी महिला अलीगढ़ उतरी तो बैग लेना भूल गई थी।

30 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

शिक्षकों के तबादले के लिए अब 7 जून तक कर सकते हैं आवेदन

30 मई 2019

बरामद की गईं अवैध शराब की पेटियां।
Lucknow

यूपी एसटीएफ ने दो तस्करों को दबोचकर बरामद किया 300 पेटी अवैध शराब का जखीरा

30 मई 2019

रायबरेली से निर्वाचित सांसद सोनिया गांधी
Lucknow

सोनिया गांधी ने पत्र लिखकर सपा-बसपा का जताया आभार, कहा- लड़ाई कितनी भी लंबी हो पीछे नहीं हटूंगी

27 मई 2019

सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

लोकसभा चुनाव में हार से बौखलाए अखिलेश यादव का बड़ा फैसला, मीडिया पैनलिस्ट पर गिरी गाज

24 मई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

सीएम योगी आज सांसदों को पढ़ाएंगे समन्वय, संयम और सम्मान का पाठ

29 मई 2019

Ruckus for asking muslim women to remove burqa on Lucknow Metro station.
Lucknow

लखनऊ मेट्रो पर महिला से बुर्का हटवाने पर विवाद, दिए गए जांच के आदेश

29 मई 2019

उत्तर प्रदेश कैबिनेट की बैठक
Lucknow

यूपी: चुनाव बाद प्रदेश कैबिनेट की पहली बैठक कल, सांसद चुने गए तीनों मंत्री दे सकते हैं इस्तीफा

27 मई 2019

सुरेंद्र सिंह की पत्नी रुकमणी सिंह
Lucknow

सुरेंद्र सिंह की पत्नी बोलीं, स्मृति ईरानी मेरे बच्चों की देखभाल अपनों की तरह करेंगी

26 मई 2019

डेमो
Lucknow

दिव्यांगों को दुकान खोलने और शादी करने में मदद करेगी सरकार, मिलेगी इतनी राशि

29 मई 2019

Recommended Videos

एक पुलिसवाला जिसकी लाठी बजती है तो निकलते हैं सुर

कर्नाटक के हुबली पुलिस स्टेशन के एक कॉन्स्टेबल ने शौक पूरा करने के लिए अपनी लाठी को बांसुरी में बदल दिया। ताकि वह ड्यूटी खत्म होने के बाद अपना शौक को आसानी से पूरा कर सके।

30 मई 2019

जोमाटो 1:35

एक वायरल वीडियो ने फूड डिलीवरी ब्वॉय को बनाया 'सुपरहीरो'

30 मई 2019

कैबिनेट मंत्री 1:35

मंत्री बनना है तो चार्ज रखें अपना मोबाइल, कभी भी आ सकता है फोन

30 मई 2019

पीएम मोदी शपथ ग्रहण समारोह 2:46

पीएम मोदी के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में शामिल हो सकते हैं खेल, बॉलीवुड और बिजनेस वर्ल्ड के ये स्टार्स

30 मई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 1:39

UK Board Result 2019 : Satakshi Tiwari और Ananta Saklani बनीं टॉपर

30 मई 2019

Related

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल के गठन के बाद प्रदेश में फेरबदल, दोनों कैबिनेट से साधेंगे सामाजिक समीकरण

26 मई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

दरोगा भर्ती 2016 : पुलिस भर्ती बोर्ड ने की अपील, कोर्ट में पक्ष रखें सफल अभ्यर्थी

30 मई 2019

प्रवीण कुमार त्रिपाठी आईजी कानून व्यस्था (दाएं)
Lucknow

बाराबंकी जहरीली शराब कांड में आईजी ने जिले के कई अफसरों को किया निलंबित

29 मई 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

आयुष्मान मित्रों का मानदेय होगा दोगुना, अब पांच हजार की जगह मिलेंगे 10 हजार रुपये

27 मई 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

यूपी की कैबिनेट बैठक कल, मीटिंग के बाद सांसद चुने गए तीनों मंत्री दे सकते हैं इस्तीफा

27 मई 2019

राजेश (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

पीएसी जवान ने पत्नी को व्हॉट्सएप कॉल कर उठाया ये कदम, पत्नी के उड़े होश

27 मई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.