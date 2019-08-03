शहर चुनें

A bus of Bahraich depo catches fire in Lucknow.

देखते ही देखते आग की लपटों में घिर गई आलमबाग डिपो की बस, मचा हड़कंप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sat, 03 Aug 2019 05:34 PM IST
बस में लगी आग।
बस में लगी आग।
राजधानी लखनऊ के हुसैनगंज इलाके में आलमबाग डिपो की एक बस में भीषण आग लग जाने से हड़कंप मच गया।
देखते ही देखते पूरी बस आग की लपटों से घिर गई।

ड्राइवर के अनुसार, बस में कोई तकनीकी खराबी थी जिसे लखनऊ में दिखाने के लिए कहा गया था।

मामले की जानकारी पर करीब 30 मिनट बाद फायर ब्रिगेड की टीम पहुंची और आग बुझाने की कार्रवाई शुरू की।

हादसे पर बस ड्राइवर ने कहा कि बस में पहले से ही लीकेज था। शिकायत करने पर बहराइच डिपो में कहा गया किया यहां कुछ नहीं हो सकता। ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर जाइए। बस लेकर जा रहे थे कि तभी आग लग गई।
bahraich depo bahraich bus catches fire
