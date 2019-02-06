शहर चुनें

लोकसभा चुनाव को लेकर तैयारियां तेज, तीन साल से एक ही जगह पर तैनात 75 निरीक्षक हटाए गए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 06 Feb 2019 03:05 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 को लेकर तैयारियां तेज हो गई हैं। इसे लेकर बुधवार को तीन साल से एक ही जगह पर तैनात 75 निरीक्षकों का अलग जनपदों में तबादला कर दिया गया।
इसके तहत लखनऊ जनपद के 32 निरीक्षकों का भी तबादला किया गया।

चुनाव निष्पक्ष तरीके से कराने के लिए आईजी लखनऊ रेंज एस के भगत ने निर्देश पर आदेश जारी कर दिया।

देखें, इन जगहों के निरीक्षकों का हुआ तबादला-






 

general election 2019 uttar pradesh news
