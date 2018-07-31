शहर चुनें

तेंदुआ ने मवेशी को बनाया निवाला

Lucknow Bureau Updated Tue, 31 Jul 2018 10:33 PM IST
कतर्नियाघाट। जमुनिहा गांव निवासी सात वर्षीय बालिका सरोजिनी जंगल से सटे खेत में मंगलवार शाम बकरी चरा रही थी। जब वह एक बकरे की रस्सी से पकड़कर घर को लौट रही थी, तभी तेंदुए ने झपट्टा मारकर बकरे को दबोच लिया।
बालिका चीखते हुए गांव की ओर भागी। गांव के लोग दौड़े। इस पर तेंदुआ बकरे को छोड़कर झाड़ियों में चला गया। बकरे की मौत हो गई। सूचना रेंज कार्यालय दी गई है। लेकिन अभी तक कोई भी वनकर्मी मौके पर नहीं पहुंचा है।

