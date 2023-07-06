Congress Meeting Live: राजस्थान के नेताओं की दिल्ली में बैठक, राहुल के साथ पायलट मौजूद, पर गहलोत ऑनलाइन जुड़े

Live
#WATCH दिल्ली: राजस्थान में होने वाले चुनाव की तैयारियों पर चर्चा के लिए कांग्रेस मुख्यालय में बैठक हो रही है। बैठक में कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे, कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी, सचिन पायलट, केसी वेणूगोपाल सहित अन्य वरिष्ठ नेता उपस्थित हैं। https://t.co/BMnxWvvyDs pic.twitter.com/sUWfL4Q9fv— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 6, 2023
#WATCH | Delhi | Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot arrives at AICC headquarters— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023
Rajasthan Congress leaders will meet the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi today to discuss preparations for elections in the state. pic.twitter.com/PNDt8Y7Izu
